Toledo\\"s Nagle Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month

PRINCETON, N.J. - Pat Nagle of the Toledo Walleye has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for November.

The 30-year-old went 7-1-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907 in nine appearances during the month.

Nagle opened the month on a personal seven-game unbeaten streak (6-0-1) and made at least 26 saves in six of his nine appearances. He made a season-high 36 saves in a 5-3 win against Wheeling on Nov. 11 and followed that up with 33 saves in a 6-3 victory over Fort Wayne on Nov. 16. He was named ECHL?Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Nov. 6 after going 3-0-0 with a 2.03 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933 in three appearances.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle leads the ECHL with 12 wins and he is tied for sixth with a 2.36 goals-against average.

Nagle has appeared in 238 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, Idaho and Florida posting an overall mark of 135-60-26 with 11 shutouts, a 2.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has also seen action in seven career AHL games with Syracuse, Rochester,?Grand Rapids and Utica.

Runners Up: Joe Cannata, Colorado (4-0-1, 2.14 GAA, .23 save pct.) and Shane Starrett, Wichita (4-1-2, 1.68 GAA, .924 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Martin Ouellette (Florida), Garrett Bartus (Fort Wayne), Philippe Desrosiers (Idaho), Etienne Marcoux (Indy), Charles Williams (Manchester), Kevin Carr (Utah) and Sean Maguire (Wheeling).

