Todd Hosmer Scores Twice in RiverKings Loss

January 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Mississippi RiverKings News Release





SOUTHAVEN, Miss. -- The Mississippi RiverKings (15-8-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first but five unanswered goals by the Peoria Rivermen (12-4-7) in the second period downed the RiverKings on Friday night in Southaven.

Thomas Parizek got the RiverKings on the board early scoring on a wrist shot from the point that beat Tyler Green through traffic. Todd Hosmer extended the lead to two with his wrist shot on an open net created on a give and go pass from Cullen Bradshaw.

The second period would be all Peoria with five unanswered goals. Cole Hutchinson scored first on a shot from the point that beat Brad Barone through traffic. Less than 30 seconds later, Dakota Klecha evened the game up on a pass from Rich Ledy from behind the net. Jeff Jones gave the Rivermen the lead 43 seconds later after being freed up on Adam Stuart's pass. Cody Dion made it four unanswered scoring again just over 30 seconds later before Jones added his second goal and the final of the night to give the Rivermen five unanswered in the second period over the span of just under three minutes.

The RiverKings then pulled Brad Barone after the fifth goal and replaced him with Andy DiCristofaro. Neither team found the net in the third as the Rivermen took the first game of a two-game series in Southaven.

Brad Barone (7-5-2) ends up with the loss after stopping 20 of 25 shots against. Andy DiCristofaro (0-0-0) makes 18 saves in 33 minutes of ice time in relief for the RiverKings. Tyler Green (7-1-3) takes the win making 23 saves in the game.

The RiverKings look for revenge against the Rivermen tomorrow right back at the Landers Center with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop scheduled.

Todd Hosmer had two points in the losing effort Firday night against the Peoria Rivermen. The RiverKings look to bounce back tomorrow night at 7:30 p.m. against the Rivermen at the Landers Center. © Kori LaVire

