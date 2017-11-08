News Release

U.S. WNT FORWARD TOBIN HEATH RULED OUT OF MATCHES VS. CANADA

CHICAGO (Nov. 8, 2017) - U.S. Women's National Team forward Tobin Heath has been ruled out of the upcoming matches against Canada. After training for several days in Vancouver ahead of the first leg of the two-game home-and-home series, it was determined that she is not ready for game action.

Heath injured her ankle in the NWSL Championship Game on Oct. 14, causing her to miss the USA's October friendly matches against Korea Republic.

She will not be replaced on the roster and the USA will have 22 players for the two games. U.S. head coach Jill Ellis and her staff will choose 18 to suit up for each game.

The first of the two games will take place on Nov. 9 at BC Place in Vancouver (7 p.m. PT on ESPN2, Univision live stream and delayed broadcast at 1 a.m. ET on UDN) and the second on Nov. 12 at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif. (6 p.m. PT on FS1).

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (4): 18-Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), 21-Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), 24-Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), 1-Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): 7-Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), 11-Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), 5-Kelley O'Hara (Sky Blue FC), 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (FC Kansas City), 14-Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), 22-Taylor Smith (NC Courage), 16-Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC), 19-Chioma Ubogagu (Orlando Pride)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 8-Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), 9-Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), 10-Carli Lloyd (Houston Dash), 20-Allie Long (Portland Thorns FC), 3-Samantha Mewis (NC Courage), 6-Andi Sullivan (Stanford)

FORWARDS (4): 13-Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), 23-Christen Press (Chicago Red Stars), 15-Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), 12-Lynn Williams (NC Courage)

