"Tip-A-Player" Raises $20k Total

RAPID CITY, SD- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, is excited to announce that, with the help of loyal Corporate Partner, Buffalo Wild Wings in this year's 7th Annual "Tip-A-Player" event, the organization has eclipsed $20,000 of donations to Rapid City Special Olympics Flame.

"It was a great time being at the event on Monday night. The Special Olympians looked like they had a great time, and I can tell you our players had just as much of a blast with them," said Rush Assistant Coach, Daniel Tetrault. Coach Tetrault has had the pleasure of working the event in the past (two years ago as captain), and with respect to that, added: "It's fun to work with the Special Olympians. We have fun with the customers and we joke around a lot as well. It's a great relationship between the Rush and the Special Olympics.

Coach Tetrault added: "It means so much to me to see as a former Rush player to see this event raise $20,000 for the Special Olympics. Whoever came up with this idea is a genius, because this money can benefit these athletes in so many ways. I would like to thank our community for being so generous in helping the Special Olympics through this event."

For the last seven years, your favorite Rush players have been placed in a trio with a Special Olympian and a Buffalo Wild Wings server across several hours at Buffalo Wild Wings on "Tip-A-Player" night. All TIPS that the players have received in that time span were be donated to Rapid City Special Olympics Flame. With the earnings from this year's event, the team, along with the dedication of Buffalo Wild Wings, has surpassed $20,000 in total donations since the event's inception.

"The annual 'Tip-A-Player' event held at Buffalo Wild Wings is always a great event. It gives me great joy in saying that this annual fundraiser has generated over $20,000 from generous Rush hockey and Special Olympics fans," said Jack Lynass, President of Black Hills Community Bank who also serves as Chair of Rapid City Special Olympics Flame and serves on the board for South Dakota Special Olympics. 'The funds have been used to expand local Special Olympics programs, and provide opportunities for local athletes with intellectual disabilities to compete and have fun for the whole year.

"The 'Tip-A-Player' night also provides the Rush players and Special Olympians an opportunity to get to know each other on a personal level, which I feel is equally inspiring for both," Lynass continued. "The fact that the Buffalo Wild Wings staff is willing to donate 100% of their tips makes the evening that much more special. It's amazing to watch the athletes, fans, and community come together and give what they can with time, money, smiles, hugs, and conversation to support the Special Olympics. On behalf of the Special Olympics athletes and families, I would like to say thank you to the Rush hockey players and fans, Buffalo Wild Wings owners and their staff, and more importantly, the Rapid City community!"

On behalf of the Rapid City Rush organization, we'd like to echo Mr. Lynass' sentiment and say THANK YOU to all of our loyal Corporate Partners, Season Ticket Members, and fans for all of their support for our local athletes in Rapid City!

