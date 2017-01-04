"Tip-A-Player" Announced
January 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the date and details for the team's seventh-annual "Tip-A-Player" Event with long-time loyal corporate partner, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Rapid City Special Olympics Flame.
"It's crazy to believe that this has gone on for seven years now. We're so happy to put this event on again with the Rush and our local athletes from the Special Olympics," said Matt Benne, owner of Buffalo Wild Wings in Rapid City. "During the summer, the Special Olympians will come into the restaurant and talk about how much they enjoyed the experience, and it just makes you want the event to get here sooner. I can't believe it's been seven years that we've done this, but it's been a great time and we look forward to this year's event.
"My favorite part, 100%, is seeing the Special Olympians and what it means to them to contribute to all of this," Benne continued. "For us and the Rush to partner up with this is very important to us. We love sports, and we love having a team that makes itself a part of the community. Likewise, we try our best to accomplish the same and also show that we support the hockey team in their community endeavors."
On Monday, January 23rd, your favorite Rush players will be placed in a trio with a Special Olympian and a Buffalo Wild Wings server across two different shifts: one to take place between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and the other from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. All TIPS that the players receive in that time span will be donated to Rapid City Special Olympics Flame.
"This is certainly one of the most special events that the Rush organization and players have participated in for the last seven seasons," said Rush General Manager, Joe Ferras. "Having the opportunity to co-sponsor this event with our loyal partners, Matt Benne of Buffalo Wild Wings, and Jack Lynass of Black Hills Community Bank and Rapid City Special Olympics Flame, makes the whole night's experience first class and memorable. The way that our Special Olympic athletes work hand-in-hand with our Rush players, and to see the joy and excitement on their faces, says it all. We encourage all loyal Season Ticket Members and Corporate Partners to mark this night on their calendar, to come out, have a great meal, see our tremendous young men in a different light, and contribute and raise money for a great cause, while also cheering on our Special Olympians."
"'Tip-A-Player' is one of the most exciting fundraisers that the Special Olympics has in Rapid City. It brings the Rush organization out in a way that brings the community together with our athletes," said Black Hills Community Bank President, Jack Lynass, who also serves as the Chair of Rapid City Special Olympics Flame and on the board for South Dakota Special Olympics. "It's a highlight for our kids, especially to see them working with the Rush players, and having fun by contributing. I think the Rush players get more out of the event, meeting our athletes and seeing how much they contribute as athletes and members of Rapid City.
"We are so appreciative of the funds we receive from our community. They're raised all locally for an all-volunteer organization," Lynass added. "From Alpine Skiing, to Golf, our funds are used for expanding programs, and competition alike, from travel, to equipment, and even uniforms. Our organization has grown exponentially as well, from 17 athletes to 147 in almost 8 years. We thank everyone for their support and look forward to seeing everyone at our 'Tip-A-Player' event."
Stay tuned for more information on which shifts your favorite Rush players will be working on for the seventh-annual edition of our event! For more questions or concerns, call the Rush office at 716-7825.
