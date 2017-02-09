Tip a Condor Set for Tuesday, February 21 at Temblor Brewing Company
February 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host Tip A Condor on Tuesday, February 21, 5:30 p.m., at Temblor Brewing Company. All-time, the event has raised over $172,000 for charity with proceeds from this year's event benefiting the Kern County Shrine Club. It is is the perfect opportunity to interact with the team and enjoy a fun night.
TIP A CONDOR Tickets are $35 with advance purchase required, includes dinner, and can be purchased by clicking the image above, via the Condors App/Team Store, in the Condors front office, or at an upcoming Condors home game at the Kern County Shrine Club table behind section 107 Dinner is your choice of a gourmet burger bar (beef, chicken, veggie) with a salad and side Players will serve as waiters and bartenders earning tips throughout the evening Raffle and auction items include:Custom version of the players' numbers signed with logoLeon Draisaitl signed canvas Multiple Condorstown Outdoor Classic jerseys#41 Jordan Oesterle AHL All-Star Classic jerseyExperiences at Vina Robles, Yoga Basket, Second Amendment Sports, Whitewater Voyages, The Fox Theater, and Kern County MuseumGift cards for BJ's Brewhouse, The Belvedere Room, American Eagle, Cruz Thru and moreUnder-21 are welcome with the Condors Kids Zone set up as well, but will need a ticket
