Tip a Condor at the Padre Hotel Tickets on Sale Now

News Release

Annual charitable event will be held at The Padre Hotel

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will host Tip A Condor at The Padre Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 4-6 p.m. Meet and interact with players as they serve up dinner and drinks to benefit the Kern County Shrine Club. Tickets are available for $35 and can be purchased three ways: online, at an upcoming Condors home game, or inside the Condors front office during normal business hours. Space is limited.

EVENT INFO

Saturday, Feb. 3 from 4-6 p.m. outdoors at Prairie Fire inside The Padre HotelTickets are $35, which includes an appetizer and entree (see below), and are on salePlayers will serve as waiters and bartenders to earn tips throughout the eveningThere will be many raffle and auction items including sports memorabilia, outings, and custom itemsNearly $200,000 has been raised all-time with proceeds this year benefiting the Kern County Shrine Club

MENU:

Appetizer (pick one): Pretzel bites, chipotle hummus Entree (pick one): Nachos, Classic Burger w/ Fries, BBQ Bacon Burger w/ Fries, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy Chicken Sandwich

