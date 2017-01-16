TinCaps Offer Fans Special Valentine's Day Package

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Valentine's Day is quickly approaching. Do you have a gift for your loved one yet? The TinCaps can't help you with dinner reservations, but the team is offering a unique Valentine's Day Surprise Package.

Thinking candy or jewelry? Well, if you want to go a more unique route instead, consider surprising your Valentine with...

- 2 Tickets to Opening Day at Parkview Field (Saturday, April 8, 6:05 p.m.) with romantic Postgame Fireworks to follow

- Flower Bouquet

- TinCaps-decorated Cookie Cake

- Photo taken with Johnny TinCap

All of that will be presented (platonically, of course) by the team's mascot, Johnny TinCap.

The TinCaps Valentine's Day Surprise Package will be delivered on Valentine's Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be submitted by Tuesday, Feb. 7. (Please note that in prior years, Johnny has been completely booked before the deadline.)

The cost for the package is $99.

To schedule Johnny for your Valentine's Day Surprise, contact TinCaps Community Engagement Manager Morgan Olson at 260-407-2812 or olson@tincaps.com.

The 25th season of Minor League Baseball in Fort Wayne opens up on Saturday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. when the TinCaps host the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays). Season tickets and tickets for group outings are now on sale. Tickets for individual games will go on sale Feb. 15. For more information, call 260-482-6400 or visit TinCaps.com.

