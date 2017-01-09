TinCaps Hiring Seasonal Staff for 2017 Season

January 9, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Want to join an award-winning team and have BIG FUN?

With a new year here, the TinCaps are accepting applications for part-time, seasonal positions for the 2017 season. Each year, the TinCaps employ approximately 600 part-time staff to work in a variety of roles at Parkview Field.

Applications are available both in the Administrative Office at Parkview Field (1301 Ewing St.) and online. Click here to access the application online.

Open positions include:

- Bat Boy (Must be at least 16 years old)

- Fun Zone Attendant

- Janitorial/Ballpark Cleaning Crew

- Mascot

- Mascot Handler

- Parking Attendant

- Team Store Attendant

- Ticket Office Attendant (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Ticket Taker

- Usher

- Video Production Crew (Experience necessary)

Open positions in the Food and Beverage Department include:

- Bartender (Must be 21 or older and able to obtain a valid Indiana Alcohol Permit)

- Commissary Runner (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Concession Stand Back Counter (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Cook (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Dish Washer (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Food Runner (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Group Party/VIP Areas (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Specialized Food Cart (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Stand Cashier (Must be 21 or older and able to obtain a valid Indiana Alcohol Permit)

- Vendor (Commission) (Must be at least 17 years old)

- Wait Staff (Must be 21 or older and able to obtain a valid Indiana Alcohol Permit)

Keep in mind the TinCaps are able to be flexible with schedules.

Completed applications must be submitted to Parkview Field's Administrative Office or by email to TinCaps Office Manager/HR Administrator Cathy Tinney ( tinney@tincaps.com ).

Applicants may apply for multiple positions but should submit only one application. There is no application deadline. However, serious candidates are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

The 2017 season at Parkview Field opens up on Saturday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. when the TinCaps host the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays). The team's complete 2017 schedule can be found at TinCaps.com .

