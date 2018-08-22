TinCaps Game Notes: August 22 at Great Lakes (Game 126)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-29, 59-66) @ Great Lakes Loons (28-30, 52-74)

LHP Tom Cosgrove vs. RHP Jose Chacin

Wednesday, Aug. 22 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - 7:05 PM (Game 126/138)

LISTEN: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TuneIn / TinCapsRadio.com

WATCH: MiLB.TV

TUESDAY: Ryan Weathers, the 7th overall pick in this year's draft, made his TinCaps debut, but Fort Wayne fell to the Loons, 6-3. The 'Caps committed 3 errors leading to 4 unearned runs. Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer in the ninth. Jack Suwinski had 2 hits.

COSGROVE: Among MWL pitchers with 90+ IP this season, Cosgrove has the 3rd highest K/9 (9.62), 4th lowest FIP (3.17), 6th lowest xFIP (3.38), 6th best K-BB% (16%), and 6th highest Swing & Miss % (13%). As a sign of some potential misfortune, his .359 BABIP is 2nd highest in the league (an average BABIP is around .300).

ROSTER MOVES: Today the Padres placed MacKenzie Gore on the DL retroactive to Tuesday with a fingernail issue. Outfielder Hunter Jarmon was transferred to High-A Lake Elsinore. In return, Fort Wayne received righty reliever Gabe Mosser from Short-Season Tri-City and catcher/first baseman Michael Cantu from Lake Elsinore.

ALL ROSY: In the Midwest League, Jeisson Rosario ranks 6th in runs (73), tied for 6th in walks (63), and 7th in OBP (.382). Looking to advanced stats, he's 8th in BB/K (0.68), 9th in BB% (13%), and 10th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.291/.383/.402 with 14 extra-base hits in 49 games).

RUIZ RIGHTING SHIP: Entering Aug. 12, Esteury Ruiz's OBP had fallen to .312, the lowest it had been since April 28. But over his last 8 games, Ruiz is 9-for-26 (.346) with a double, triple, homer, 3 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. Ruiz ranks 4th in the MWL in stolen bags for the year (41). He has the most stolen bases for a TinCap since Mallex Smith swiped 46 in the first half of 2014.

MILLER MASHING: In his first 13 games as a TinCap since making his debut on Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .340/.357/.509 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and 4 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half of the season was in 2014 when Trea Turner posted a line of .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 20 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.052. Suwinski has slashed .370/.422/.630 with 5 doubles, a triple, 4 homers, and 18 RBIs in this range.

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has an extra-base hit in 6 consecutive games going back to last Thursday. In 28 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .303/.400/.515 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 homers, and 15 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.16).

WALKING WOUNDED: 8 TinCaps are on the Disabled List... LHP MacKenzie Gore (fingernail issue), LHP Osvaldo Hernandez (left shoulder inflammation), RHP Jose Quezada (right elbow soreness), C Luis Campusano (concussion), C Juan Fernandez (right hamate fracture), INF Justin Lopez (broken left thumb), OF Tirso Ornelas (right hand bone bruise), OF Robbie Podorsky (back spasms).

MWL LEFTIES OF THE YEAR: Osvaldo Hernandez has been named the Midwest League's Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year and Travis Radke (currently with Triple-A El Paso) is the MWL's Left-Handed Reliever of the Year.

BEST TOOLS: In a Baseball America survey of MWL managers, TinCaps lefty Nick Margevicius (now with High-A Lake Elsinore) earned "Best Control," while shortstop Gabriel Arias is considered to have the "Best Infield Arm" and center fielder Jeisson Rosario is the "Best Defensive Outfielder."

EAST DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record Games Back of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Great Lakes 28-30 - -

Fort Wayne 27-29 - -

-----------------------------------

West Michigan 27-30 0.5 0.5

South Bend 25-32 2.5 2.5

Lake County 24-33 3.5 3.5

Dayton 24-34 4.0 4.0

Bowling Green and Lansing clinched playoff spots in the first half.

