TinCaps Game Notes: August 21 at Great Lakes (Game 125/138)

August 21, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (27-28, 59-65) @ Great Lakes Loons (27-30, 51-74)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. LHP John Rooney

Tuesday, Aug. 21 - Dow Diamond (Midland, Mich.) - 7:05 PM (Game 125/138)

LISTEN: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM

WATCH: MiLB.TV

MONDAY AFTERNOON: The TinCaps saw a 4-1 lead after 2 innings slip away in a 5-4 loss to the Lugnuts in Lansing. Fort Wayne scored all of its runs in the seconding, including 2 on a home run by Aldemar Burgos.

ROSTER MOVES: Osvaldo Hernandez, the Midwest League's Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year who holds the lowest ERA in the league (1.81), has been placed on the Disabled List retroactive to Friday with left shoulder inflammation. Rookie Ryan Weathers has been added to Fort Wayne's roster to start tonight in his MWL debut. MLB.com rates Weathers as the No. 9 prospect for the Padres. This means that 10 of San Diego's Top 30 prospects are TinCaps right now.

WEATHERS:

- THROWS: 4-Seam Fastball, 2-Seam Fastball (sinks a little bit), Curveball (started throwing at age 15), Changeup

- 2018: Drafted by the Padres on June 4... Signed on July 1 ($5.23M)... Made professional debut on July 25... Transferred to Fort Wayne on Aug. 21

- COLLEGE COMMITMENT: Vanderbilt University

- HIGH SCHOOL: Loretto HS (Loretto, TN)... Senior year: 0.09 ERA in 76.0 IP with 148 strikeouts against 24 hits and 10 walks... Team (Mustangs) went 33-4, runner-up Division I, Class A (won titles his sophomore and junior years)... Dad was pitching coach... At the plate, as an outfielder/first baseman, slashed .434/.559/.747... Tennessee Mr. Baseball (could have been a 2-way player at Vandy)... 4th start of season, suffered a bone bruise in between thumb and index finger on pitching hand, at times needed ibuprofen to pitch through the pain)... Also played basketball (says he was a 3-point shooter but also ran the point down the stretch of the season)... This past winter Loretto won its first ever state title in hoops. Ryan was named tournament MVP as he scored 25 points in the finals (says winning in basketball was more fun because he had to work harder for it)... Same school his dad David went to... Including Ryan, 6 players from the school have been drafted, including Johnny Jones, No. 5 overall in 1967 to the Washington Senators (never made it past Class A)

- GATORADE NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Just like now teammate MacKenzie Gore did in 2017, received the top honor for a high school baseball player in the nation... Dad presented him with the trophy at his school, but only after a prank in which he was told his struck was being towed in the parking lot... Other past winners include: Gary Sheffield (1986), A.J. Hinch (1992), Alex Rodriguez (1993), Zach Greinke (2002), Justin Upton (2005), Clayton Kershaw (2006), Rick Porcello (2007), and Lance McCullers (2012)

- TEAM USA: Won a gold medal at the 2017 U-18 World Cup in Canada

- FAMILY: Dad (David), a right-handed pitcher, was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 3rd round in 1988 out of Motlow State Community College in Lynchburg, Tennessee... Pitched at the Class A level in the South Atlantic League for the Myrtle Beach Blue Jays in 1989 (started 31 games, 3.86 ERA)... made MLB debut on Aug. 2, 1991 against the Red Sox at Fenway Park... Spent 19 seasons in the majors with 9 different organizations (Blue Jays 1991-92, Marlins 93-96, Yankees 96-97, Indians 97, Reds 98, Brewers 98-2001, Cubs 01, Mets 02-04, Astros 04, Marlins 04, Reds 05-09, Brewers 09)... Member of the 1996 Yankees World Series title team (pitched in 3 games, including the clincher Game 6)... With the Astros in 04 his pitching coach was current TinCaps pitching coach Burt Hooton... While with the Reds in 08, made 2 rehab appearances in the Midwest League for the Dayton Dragons... 4.25 career ERA in 964 career appearances in the majors... Says the most important thing he's learned from his dad is "to be a good teammate"...Dad talks to him more about the mental side than the physical side... Says his delivery is just like his dad's, only from the opposite side... "He's always told me when in doubt, you need to throw a well-located fastball. He's taught me to locate my fastballs and change eye levels. He's helped me the most probably on how to change speeds and just slow the game down, because you're in control." Mom (Kelli) was an NAIA All-American basketball player at Belmont University (1990-94)... Has 2 younger sisters

- HOMETOWN: Loretto, Tennessee... Population: 1,700... Close to southern border of state, about 3 hours east of Memphis, 3 hours west of Chattanooga, and just north of Alabama

RIGHT THERE: The TinCaps haven't lost a game by more than 2 runs since a 4-0 loss @ Bowling Green on July 29. In fact, since June 8, Fort Wayne has only lost 8 games by 2+ runs and 4 have come against Bowling Green, the Midwest League's best team.

ALL ROSY: Jeisson Rosario ranks tied for 5th in runs (73), 7th in walks (61), and tied for 7th in OBP (.381). Looking to advanced stats, he's 8th in BB/K (0.68), 9th in BB% (13%), and 10th in Swing & Miss % (8%). Rosario had a solid first half of the season (.269/.381/.322 with 7 extra-base hits in 56 games), but has been better since the break (.290/.380/.398 with 14 extra-base hits in 48 games).

MILLER MASHING: In his first 12 games as a TinCap since making his debut on Aug. 8, Owen Miller has slashed .367/.385/.551 with 3 doubles, 2 homers, and 4 RBIs. The last time the 'Caps had a rookie shortstop join them in the second half of the season was in 2014 when Trea Turner posted a line of .369/.447/.529 in 46 games.

SUWINSKI THRIVING: Over his last 19 games since July 31, Jack Suwinski has the highest OPS in the Midwest League at 1.055. Suwinski has slashed .362/.418/.638 with 5 doubles, a triple, 4 homers, and 18 RBIs in this range. On the year, however, Suwinski hasn't had good fortune as his .275 BABIP ranks 8th lowest in the MWL (.300 is average).

ARI-SERIOUS?!: Gabriel Arias has doubled in 5 consecutive games going back to last Thursday. In 27 games since July 19, Arias has slashed .302/.396/.490 with 10 doubles, 1 triple, 2 homers, and 13 RBIs. (In 83 games prior, Arias was at .215/.273/.275 with 1 triple and 1 homer.) Arias had a 21-game on-base streak from July 19-Aug. 12.

RUIZ RIGHTING SHIP: Entering Aug. 12, Esteury Ruiz's OBP had fallen to .312, the lowest it had been since April 28. But over his last 7 games, Ruiz is 8-for-23 (.348) with a home run, a triple, 3 RBIs, and 4 stolen bases. Ruiz ranks 4th in the MWL in stolen bags for the year (41). He has the most stolen bases for a TinCap since Mallex Smith swiped 46 in the first half of 2014.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the lowest BB/9 ratio in the league (2.9) and also the best K/BB ratio (3.16).

EAST DIVISION SECOND HALF PLAYOFF RACE:

Team Record Games Back of Top Seed GB of Wild Card

Fort Wayne 27-28 - -

West Michigan 27-29 0.5 -

-----------------------------------

Great Lakes 27-29 1.0 0.5

Lake County 24-32 3.5 3.0

South Bend 24-32 3.5 3.0

Dayton 23-34 5.0 4.5

Bowling Green and Lansing clinched playoff spots in the first half.

