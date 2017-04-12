News Release

Fort Wayne TinCaps (2-4) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-3)

RHP Jesse Scholtens vs. RHP Tyson Miller Wednesday, April 12, 2017- Parkview Field - First Pitch 11:05 a.m. - Game 7

LISTEN: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn Radio App WATCH: Comcast Network 81

LAST NIGHT: Fort Wayne lost to South Bend, 7-2. After the TinCaps held leads of 1-0 and 2-1, the Cubs broke a 2-2 tie with a 4-run seventh. They added an insurance run in the eighth, too. Although he wound up with a no-decision, Fort Wayne starter Will Headean worked 6 quality innings with 5 strikeouts and no walks. Jack Suwinski was the only TinCap to drive in a run and also the only man in the lineup with multiple hits.

RISE AND SHINE: This morning marks the first of 4 11:05 a.m. games at Parkview Field this April and May. (The TinCaps will also play a pair of morning games on the road in May.)

K LEADERS: TinCaps pitchers lead the Midwest League with 69 strikeouts through the first 6 games of the season (11.5/game). Individually, Ben Sheckler is tied for second in the circuit with 12 Ks across just 5 innings of relief. (South Bend's Pedro Silverio, who pitched last night, leads the MWL with 13 Ks.) Today's starter Jesse Scholtens had 11 punch-outs on Opening Day - the most for a starter in the league so far this season.

AGGRESSIVE: After a stolen base last night for Rey Ilarraza - his third of the season, which is tied for fourth most in the MWL - the TinCaps now have 8 stolen bases as a team - second most in the MWL to Dayton (14). In 2016, Fort Wayne stolen the third fewest bases in the league (73).

YOUTH MOVEMENT: At 17, INF Eguy (Eggy) Rosario is not only the youngest TinCap and not only the youngest in the MWL, but the youngest player in all of Minor League Baseball right now (according to Baseball America). INF Reinaldo Ilarraza is the 4th youngest in the MWL, while INF Fernando Tatis Jr. checks in at 5th, INF Hudson Potts 7th, and OF Jack Suwinski 10th. They're all 18. (In 2016, there were only 4 18-year-olds in the entire Midwest League on Opening Day.)

EXPERIENCED PITCHING: For as young as the TinCaps are on the position-player side, especially in the infield, Fort Wayne's 13-man pitching staff includes 9 guys who spent at least part of last season with the team. Lefty Logan Allen, 19, is the lone teenager on the staff.

INTO "THE SUMMIT": On Sunday, Fernando Tatis Jr. became the first player to ever hit a home run in a game into "The Summit" presented by Tuthill in center field at Parkview Field. The ball traveled an estimated 437 feet. (Henry Charles homered to the roof of the Tutill 400 Club in 2014; "The Summit" opened in 2016, while the 400 Club debuted in 2013.)

THE OTHER GUYS: South Bend boasts the following Cubs Top 30 Prospects... RHP Dylan Cease (No. 3), OF D.J. Wilson (No. 9), and SS Isaac Paredes (No. 18).

