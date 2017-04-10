TinCaps Drop Series Opener to Cubs

News Release

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps tied a season high with eight hits but lost to the South Bend Cubs, 4-3, on Monday night at Parkview Field. TinCaps second baseman Reinaldo Ilarraza knocked in a run and had two extra-base hits for Fort Wayne in the loss.

For the first time this season, the TinCaps didn't score first. Instead, South Bend (2-3) got the first run of the game in the top of the second inning with one swing of the bat. Chris Peieters led off the inning with a home run to center field to give the Cubs a 1-0 advantage.

South Bend added to its lead in the third inning. D.J. Wilson led off the inning with a solo home run to right field to put the Cubs up, 2-0. After a Zack Short groundout, Isaac Peredes singled. Alberto Mineo followed with a triple that scored Peredes to extend the South Bend lead to 3-0. With Wladimir Galindo batting, a wild pitch allowed Mineo to score from third base and give the Cubs a 4-0 advantage.

Fort Wayne (2-3) responded with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Center fielder Buddy Reed led off with a single. With Ilarraza batting, Reed stole second base. Ilarraza then roped a ball down the right field line for a triple that scored Reed and cut the Cubs' lead to three, 4-1. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. followed with a single that scored Ilarraza to make it a two-run game, 4-2. Tatis Jr. was picked off for the first out of the inning, but right fielder Jorge Oña singled to give the TinCaps a baserunner. Oña moved to second base on a passed ball. After a Hudson Potts lineout, third baseman Eguy Rosario doubled, scoring Oña to cut the deficit to one, 4-3.

The Cubs added an insurance run in the eighth inning. With one out, Peredes singled. Mineo followed with a single that moved Peredes from first base to third. An errant throw on a pickoff attempt allowed Peredes to score and give South Bend a 5-3 edge.

TinCaps right-hander Hansel Rodriguez (L) threw five innings, but allowed four runs in the loss. Cubs right-hander Dakota Mekkes (W) picked up the win with three innings of relief work. South Bend right-hander Chad Hockin (S) got the save with an inning of perfect baseball in the ninth inning.

