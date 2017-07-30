Timely Hitting, Strong Pitching Propel Grizzlies to Series Win

News Release

SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies clinched the three-game series against the Joliet Slammers behind clutch two-out hitting and stellar pitching. Gateway took the series finale by a final score of 7-2.

Gateway starter Will Landsheft set the tone by striking out the side in the first and retiring the first six batters he faced.

Landsheft gave up a sacrifice groundout in the third inning to give Joliet the lead, but the Grizzlies responded in their half of the third.

Gateway left fielder Terry McClure tied the score at one with a two-out infield single to third. Designated hitter Cody Livesay followed with a two-run double to right field to give Gateway a 3-1 lead.

Joliet scored a run in the fifth to cut the lead to one, but Gateway answered back with an insurance run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-2.

The Grizzlies added one more run in the home half of the seventh inning when Brent Sakurai laced an RBI single through the middle of the infield. Joliet was shut out through the final four innings of the game. FINAL: Grizzlies 7, Joliet 2.

Landsheft celebrated his 25th birthday by pitching seven strong innings. He allowed two runs (both earned) while striking out seven to get the win, improving his season record to 4-7.

Gateway will begin another three-game series against the Washington Wild Things beginning Friday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. All the action can be heard on the Grizzlies Media Network.

