Timely Hits Extend Hens Streak to Five

News Release

What began as a pitcher's duel for the first portion of the game, the Mud Hens lineup came alive in the back half and helped to carry them to a 4-2 victory over the Louisville Bats, their fifth win in a row.

While Toledo only had four hits as a team throughout the contest, they could not have placed them any better. Efren Navarro was once again the key hitter within the lineup, clubbing two more singles and also driving in a run. The winning run was driven in by Alex Presley, thanks to an error from Bats pitcher Louis Coleman.

Buck Farmer started the game for the Hens and was impressive once again, going six strong innings and allowing just two earned runs.

In what would stand as a preview for the rest of the game, both starting pitchers made quick work of their opponents in the first inning. After Rob Wooten set the Mud Hens down 1-2-3 in the top of the first, Farmer matched him with a 1-2-3 inning of his own.

In the top of the second, first baseman Efren Navarro singled to right field to extend his hitting streak to six games and to push his batting average up over .400 on the season.

After a single and a catcher's interference call on Bryan Holaday, the Bats threatened to break the game open, but Farmer was able to settle in and after a flyout and a groundout he worked out of the jam.

In their next time around the Bats had two runners on once again, but Farmer was able to extinguish the threat once more with a strikeout of Brandon Dixon.

In the top of the fourth, the Mud Hens nearly took advantage of a pair of mistakes by Louisville. Omar Infante was able to reach on an error and then moved up to second on a wild pitch, but Wooten was able to make quick work of Steven Moya to retire the side.

The tie was finally broken in the bottom of the fourth inning when the bottom of the Louisville lineup came to the plate. After back-to-back singles, number nine hitter Zach Vincej roped a ground rule double to make the score 1-0. Not only did this put the Mud Hens in the hole, but it ended their shutout streak at 24.2 innings, their best mark since May of 2009 when they threw 35 consecutive scoreless frames.

The Bats added another in the bottom of the sixth, when Phillip Ervin led off the inning with a home run. Much like the rest of the game however, Farmer settled in and limited any further damage that could have been done.

The Mud Hens were able to get on the board in the top of the seventh. Jim Adduci extended his hitting streak to five games with a single and Moya pushed him over to third with a single of his own. After a pitching change and a walk to Alex Presley, Navarro drove in Adduci and Almanzar drove in Presley to tie it up at 2.

Buck Farmer exited and Dustin Molleken entered to throw a scoreless seventh inning, setting up the Mud Hens with the opportunity to go on top.

With the chance to take the lead, Toledo capitalized. Bryan Holaday was plunked with a pitch and Brendan Ryan was walked, which gave Alex Presley the chance to break the tie. He attempted a sacrifice bunt, but a throwing error by Louis Coleman helped Holaday score to make it 3-2 and after a sacrifice fly by Infante the game was 4-2.

Molleken was able to dispatch two more Bats in the bottom of the eighth and Daniel Stumpf was brought in to close out the inning.

Arcenio Leon then came on to pitch a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning to pick up the save and secure the sweep for Toledo.

The Mud Hens hope to continue their winning ways on Thursday during their Home Opener against the Indianapolis Indians as left-hander Chad Bell takes the mound. First pitch is at 4:05.

