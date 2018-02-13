Time for Valentine's Day, Admirals Style
February 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - With Valentine's Day fast approaching, the Admirals plan to put their own spin on the year's most romantic day.
The Admirals host the San Antonio Rampage at 7 pm at Panther Arena and the first 2,500 fans to the game will take home a cupid-inspired bobblehead of Roscoe, complete with bow & arrow and wings, courtesy of Robert Haack Diamonds.
During the first intermission the Admirals will host a vow renewal ceremony at center ice. Close to a dozen couples are expected to participate in the ceremony, including Roscoe and Mrs. Roscoe.
For those folks who haven't said "I do" yet, the Ads will be hosting a second intermission dating game. While riding on Zamboni, one man will choose from three eligible bachelorette's for a first date and a shot at being on the ice for vow renewals during the 2020-21 season.
Fans can purchase tickets for Valentine's Day at the team's office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.
