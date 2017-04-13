Timbers Weekly Update: April 13, 2017

News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers will return to Providence Park this weekend, with the team set to play host to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, April 15. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast live on KPDX with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

The Timbers (4-1-1, 13pts) are coming off a 3-1 win in their most recent match against the Philadelphia Union on April 8. Three different players scored for Portland in the win against the Union, with midfielder Darlington Nagbe and defender Roy Miller each scoring their first goals of the season, while forward Fanendo Adi scored his 46th career goal in regular-season play to set the Timbers club record for goals scored across all eras (since 1975). With the win against Philadelphia, Portland picked up its 16th away victory since the start of the 2014 MLS campaign, which ranks tied as the most way wins in the league over the last four seasons.

Saturday's match marks the 11th regular-season meeting between Portland and Sporting Kansas City (2-0-3, 9pts), and the first of two regular-season meetings scheduled between the two clubs in 2017. In their most recent match against Sporting Kansas City, the Timbers took a 3-0 win against the Western Conference side at Providence Park on Aug. 7, 2016, with three different players scoring in the game. Going into the match on Saturday, Portland, which is unbeaten at Providence Park this season (2-0-1), is tied with the New York Red Bulls for the most home wins (14) in MLS, dating back to the 2016 campaign, compiling a 14-3-3 record. Additionally, dating back to the 2015 campaign, the Timbers have scored at least one goal in 21 consecutive games at Providence Park.

Sporting Kansas City enters Saturday's match unbeaten in league play, coming off a 3-1 win against the Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park in its most recent game on April 9. Away from home, Sporting Kansas City is winless in two games played, previously drawing D.C. United 0-0 on March 4, before tying Toronto FC 0-0 at BMO Field on March 31. So far this season, four different players have each scored a goal for Sporting KC.

Saturday's game against Sporting Kansas City is part of the first-ever double header for the Timbers and Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park, with Thorns FC set to open their 2017 NWSL campaign against the Orlando Pride at 12 noon (Pacific) on Saturday at Providence Park.

Following the match against Sporting KC, the Timbers will play host to Cascadia-rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday, April 22. Set to begin at 1 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Vancouver will be broadcast live on KPTV FOX 12 with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

