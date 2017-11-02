Timbers to play host to Houston Dynamo in Western Conference Semifinals second leg Sunday

News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers return to Providence Park this weekend when the team plays host to the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of the two-game, aggregate-goal Western Conference Semifinals in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs at Providence Park on Sunday, Nov. 5. Beginning at 4:30 p.m. (Pacific), Sunday's match will be broadcast live on FS1 with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Entering Sunday's match, the Timbers are coming off a 0-0 away draw against the Dynamo in the first leg of the Western Conference Semifinals. With the clean-sheet draw, the Timbers are unbeaten in their last seven MLS Cup Playoff matches, dating back to 2015, which ranks as the third-longest streak in MLS history. Additionally, Portland - the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference - ventures into Sunday's contest having won each of its last six games played at Providence Park, dating back to Aug. 6, including three clean-sheet wins during that stretch. Dating back to the start of the 2016 campaign, the Timbers have also produced the most home wins in the league, with the team compiling a 23-5-6 record.

Sunday's game, the second postseason meeting between Portland and Houston, marks the 14th all-time contest between the two clubs since 2011. Going into the match, Portland is unbeaten in six of its last seven games played against Houston across all competitions since June 20, 2015. At Providence Park, Portland has produced a 4-1-1 record against the Dynamo, with the team's lone loss taking place on Oct. 14, 2011. In the only match played between two clubs at Providence Park in 2017, the Timbers executed a comeback effort to win 4-2 on March 18, with midfielder Diego Valeri scoring a brace and midfielder David Guzmán and forward Fanendo Adi each tallying in the second half.

Advancing into the Western Conference Semifinals after defeating Sporting Kansas City as the No. 4 seed in the Knockout Round, the Dynamo have recorded just one win in 17 league matches played away from home in 2017, with the team's lone road win occurring on July 22 in a 3-1 win against D.C. United at RFK Stadium. Forward Erick Torres leads the team in goals scored (14), while midfielder Alex leads the team in assists (11).

Following Sunday's match, the winner of the Western Conference Semifinals between Portland and Houston will advance to face either the Western Conference No. 2 seed Seattle Sounders FC or third-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the two-game aggregate-goal Western Conference Championship series.

TEAM NEWS

Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri named a finalist for the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Award

Major League Soccer recently announced the finalists for each of the 2017 year-end awards, which honor the league's top performers during the regular season. A total of five finalists were unveiled in the race for the 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award, with Timbers midfielder Diego Valeri joining Chicago Fire striker Nemanja Nikoliæ, Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón, New York City FC forward David Villa and Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco. The five finalists earned the most votes in polling among three voting groups: current MLS players, MLS club technical staffs and a select group of media members.

Bokie Dokie to serve as featured food cart Sunday at Providence Park

For a sixth consecutive season, fans will be able to enjoy food from some of the most popular food carts around Portland, including Sunday's featured food cart, Bokie Dokie, as part of the Portland Timbers Food Cart Alliance (PTFCA).

The PTFCA is designed to highlight Portland's food-cart culture, with featured food carts Nong's Khao Man Gai, Kim Jong Grillin, Boke Dokie and 808 Grinds regularly appearing at Providence Park for both Timbers and Portland Thorns FC home matches in 2017. To learn more about PTFCA, visit www.timbers.com/matchday/ptfca.

Academy Update: Timbers Academy teams return to action

Returning to league play this past weekend, the Timbers' U-19 Academy team picked up a pair of wins, defeating De Anza Force and the Santa Cruz Breakers. The U-19s opened the weekend with a 2-1 win against De Anza Force, with Will Inaelien and Lucas Cini - the team's top two scorers - finding the back of the net. On the following day, the U-19s produced a third straight win, defeating Santa Cruz Breakers 5-0. After an early finish from John Klein, Cini provided four goals in the win for Portland to extend his season tally to nine goals scored.

The U-17s split their results over the weekend, earning a 3-1 win against De Anza Force, before suffering a 1-0 loss to Santa Cruz Breakers. The U-15s also went 1-1-0 in their two games played this past weekend, defeating Santa Cruz Breakers 3-0 after falling 1-0 to De Anza force. Tommy Musto, Jeremy Ross and Andrew Saucedo each scored in the win, while goalkeeper Stuart Heringer earned a clean sheet.

Playing on the road, the U-14s battled Seattle United to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. Tyson Nguyen opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, recording his first goal of the season. Kyle McGowan notched the equalizing goal in the 56th minute, tallying his third goal of the season, as the Timbers extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

