Timbers Record Second Road Win of the Season with 3-1 Victory

CHESTER, Pa. - The Portland Timbers picked up their fourth win, and their second road victory of the young season, by scoring three unanswered goals to defeat the Philadelphia Union 3-1 before 15,437 fans at Talen Energy Stadium on Saturday night. Three different players scored for Portland in the win, with forward Fanendo Adi tallying his 46th career finish in regular-season play to become the Timbers all-time leader in goals scored across all eras (since 1975).

Prior to Adi's goal, Portland midfielder Darlington Nagbe and defender Roy Miller also scored for the Timbers (4-1-1, 13pts), recording their first goals of the season. With the finishes from Nagbe and Miller, the Timbers have had eight different players score through the first six games of the season, which ranks as the most in MLS. For Miller, it was his first career goal in MLS.

Following a finish from Philadelphia defender Richie Marquez in the 25th minute of play, which marked the first time an opponent has scored first against the Timbers this season, Portland got on the board just seven minutes later when Nagbe picked up the ball just outside the Union's 18-yard box, firing an effort from distance to beat Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake at the near post in the 32nd minute.

The finish marked Nagbe's 25th career goal in regular-season play, which ranks tied as the ninth-moist in club history across all eras (since 1975). Additionally, with the goal, Nagbe became the first player across all eras in club history to score in seven different seasons for Portland.

After several chances early in the second half, the Timbers took the lead in the 66th minute when Miller scored the game-winning goal, his first MLS goal in 130 regular-season appearances, flicking a glancing header into the far right corner from the left side of the box. The goal occurred on a well-taken free kick from Diego Valeri, with the midfielder curling a driven set piece to record his third assist of the season, finding Miller surging to the near post.

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Timbers extended their lead to a two-goal advantage when second-half substitute Darren Mattocks was brought down inside the box by Blake on a breakaway. On the ensuing penalty kick, Adi placed the ball down the middle of the goal from 12 yards away, sending Blake the wrong way for his fifth goal of the season. Adi's 46th career finish for Portland surpasses former Timbers midfielder John Bain's mark of 45 goals (1978-82), set during the club's NASL era.

With 12 overall shots, including six shots on target, the Timbers created numerous scoring opportunities throughout the match, including Adi's long-range effort in the 33rd minute that went just high of the target. Five minutes later, Adi came close to giving the Timbers a 2-1 lead in the first half, hitting an effort from the edge of the six-yard box just wide of the target.

Opening up the second half, Portland created another chance on target when Valeri slipped a pass in behind the defense of the Union (0-3-2, 2pts) for midfielder Sebastián Blanco, whose first-time shot forced a strong save from Blake at the near post. Five minutes later, Portland continued to increase its pressure on the Union's backline when Blanco played the ball into the box to Adi, who quickly laid the ball off for Blanco, with the midfielder hitting a curling effort just wide of the target from deep inside the box.

Next up, the Timbers will play host to Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday, April 15. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast live on KPDX with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

- Portland currently leads MLS in points (13), wins (4) and goals scored (16).

- For the second time in the club's MLS era, the Timbers won at an Eastern Conference opponent by multiple goals. The other occasion took place against D.C. United on May 25, 2013.

- With three goals on the night, the Timbers have scored multiple goals in consecutive away matches.

- Portland's two road wins are as many as the 10 other Western Conference teams combined in 2017.

- Fanendo Adi scored the 46th regular-season goal of his Portland Timbers career, setting the all-time record for the club.

- Adi's goal was his fifth of the season, moving him into a tie with teammate Diego Valeri and Atlanta United's Josef Martinez for second-most in MLS in 2017.

- With his goal, midfielder Darlington Nagbe became the first player in Timbers history to score in seven different seasons for the club.

- Nagbe scored the 25th goal of his Timbers career. The goal moves him into a tie with Ryan Pore for ninth-most goals in Timbers history across all eras (since 1975).

- Roy Miller scored the game-winning goal, his first ever goal in MLS play. Miller, in his first season with Portland, made his 130th MLS appearance in the match.

- With finishes from Nagbe and Miller, Portland has had eight different players score this season, which ranks as the most for any club in MLS.

Valeri's assist was his third of the season, tying him for third-most in MLS this season.

Next Game The Timbers will play host to Sporting Kansas City at Providence Park on Saturday, April 15. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Sporting Kansas City will be broadcast live on KPDX with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (4-1-1, 13pts) vs. Philadelphia Union (0-3-2, 2pts) April 8, 2017 - Talen Energy Stadium (Chester, Pa.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F Portland Timbers 1 2 3 Philadelphia Union 1 0 1

Scoring Summary: PHI: Marquez (Medunjanin), 25 POR: Nagbe, 32 POR: Miller (Valeri), 66 POR: Adi (Penatly kick), 88

Misconduct Summary: POR: Guzmán (Caution), 15 PHI: Medunjanin (Caution), 45+3 POR: Olum (Caution), 72 PHI: Blake (Caution), 85 POR: Adi (Caution), 88 POR: Onyewu (Caution), 93

Lineups & Stats: POR: GK Gleeson, D Powell, D Olum, D Miller, D Farfan, M Guzmán, M Chara, M Blanco (Mattocks, 70), M Valeri © (Okugo, 81), M Nagbe, F Adi (Barmby, 90+1)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Attinella, D Myers, D Vytas, F Ebobisse

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Adi, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Nagbe, Adi, 2); FOULS: 8 (Blanco, Olum 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

PHI: GK Blake, D Rosenberry, D Onyewu, D Marquez, Fabinho, M Jones (Herbers, 64), M Medunjanin, M Illsinho (Simpson, 78), M Bedoya, M Pontius (Alberg, 64), F Sapong

Substitutes Not Used: GK McGuire, D Gaddis, D Elliott, M Epps

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Illsinho, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Onyewu, 4); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Robert Sibiga Assistant Referees: Adam Wienckowski, Kyle Longville 4th Official: Jorge Gonzalez Attendance: 15,437 Weather: Mostly sunny, 59 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

