Timbers Open Preseason Slate against New York Red Bulls

January 27, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release





TUCSON, Ariz. - In their first preseason match of the 2017 campaign, the Portland Timbers faced the New York Red Bulls on Friday night at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz., utilizing three different lineups in three 30-minute periods. In the team's first of three preseason matches during a 12-day stay in Arizona, 32 players saw the field for the Timbers in their preseason opener, as Portland fell 2-0 to the Red Bulls after conceding from an own goal and a penalty kick.

In his first appearance with Portland, homegrown defender Marco Farfan was the only Timbers player to play in multiple periods, starting in the second and third periods of the match. Additionally, Timbers goalkeepers Jeff Attinella and Kendall McIntosh, and defenders Rennico Clarke and Chance Myers each saw their first game action with the club, as well as 2017 SuperDraft selections forward Jeremey Ebobisse and midfielders Russell Cicerone and Romilio Hernandez.

The Red Bulls took the lead in the fourth minute from an own goal when defender Kemar Lawrence's cross deflected off defenders Gbenga Arokoyo and Clarke, sneaking its way past Attinella.

Portland responded by creating a strong chance in the 42nd minute of play when Farfan drove deep into New York's half, whipping a dangerous cross into the box toward midfielder Victor Arboleda, whose redirect effort was cautiously cleared away by the Red Bulls' defense.

New York scored the final goal of the match in the 60th minute after being awarded a penalty kick, with defender Vincent Bezecourt converting from the penalty spot.

Portland will resume preseason training over the weekend ahead of its second preseason fixture in Tucson against Croatian first-division side NK Istra 1961 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Kino Sports Complex. The Timbers will close out their stay in Tucson against Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kino Sports Complex. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Seattle will be live streamed on Timbers.com.

The Timbers play Croatian first-division side NK Istra 1961 in their second preseason match on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Kino Sports Complex at 10 a.m. (Pacific).

Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls (MLS Preseason) Jan. 27, 2017 - Kino Sports Complex (Tucson, Ariz.) *Match composed of three, 30-minute periods

Goals by Half 1 2 3 F

New York Red Bulls 1 1 0 2

Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

NY: Own goal, 4 NY: Bezecourt (Penalty kick), 60

Misconduct Summary: POR: Powell (Caution), 11

Lineups:

First 30: POR: GK Attinella, D Powell, D Arokoyo, D Clarke, D Vytas, M Zemanski, M Chara, M Asprilla, M Valeri, M Barmby, F Mattocks

Middle 30: POR: GK McIntosh, D Myers, D Okugo, D Valentin, D Farfan, M Arboleda, M Bijev+, M Lewis+, M Bodily+, F Ebobisse^, F McInerney

Last 30: POR: GK Hamilton+, D Brett+, D Ordain*, D Batista+, D Farfan, M Adu*, M Hernandez^, M Damraoui+, M Cicerone^, F Williams+, F Johnson*

NY: GK Meara (Diaz, 70), D Kutler (Bezecourt, 43), D Collin (Scarlett, 30 (Schmoll, 43), D Long, D Lawrence (Allen, 43), M Muyl (Bilyeu, 43), M Felipe (Adams, 30 (Basuljevic, 70), M Davis (Najem, 54), M Royer (Valot, 30), F Veron (Metzger, 43), F Findley (Etienne Jr., 30 (Lewis, 70)

* Indicates guest player/trialist; ^ indicates SuperDraft pick, + indicates T2

