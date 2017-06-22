Timbers Fall against Minnesota United FC at Tcf Bank Stadium

News Release

MINNEAPOLIS - The Portland Timbers fell 3-2 Minnesota United FC before 18,442 fans TCF Bank Stadium on Wednesday night. Midfielder Diego Valeri scored his ninth goal of the season in the match against Minnesota United, which ranks as the fourth-most in the league this season.

Playing their second away game in five days, the Timbers found an equalizer twice in Wednesday's match against Minnesota United, scoring a goal in each half, but fell short after conceding the game-winning finish from midfielder Abu Danladi in the 64th minute.

Following an early Minnesota tally from an own goal in the seventh minute of play, the Timbers equalized less than 10 minutes before halftime when Valeri converted from the penalty spot to bring the score to 1-1 in the 37th minute of play. Portland was awarded the penalty kick when midfielder Sebastián Blanco clipped a perfectly weighted pass over the Minnesota United defense to Valeri. Running onto Blanco's pass, Valeri controlled the ball just inside the 18-yard box, before being brought down by goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth.

Three minutes into the second half, Minnesota United was able to take the lead when midfielder Kevin Molino played a through ball in behind the Timbers defense to forward Christian Ramirez, who lobbed his shot into the back of the net.

Shortly after Ramirez's finish, the Timbers leveled the score just three minutes later after quickly combining in the middle of the field, with Blanco finding defender Vytas in space on the left wing. Attacking Blanco's pass in stride, Vytas fired a cross into the box, forcing an own goal when defender Francisco Calvo's attempted clearance bounced into the back of the net.

With 14 shots in the game, five more than the home side, the Timbers created a variety of opportunities to score throughout the match, including a chance in the 25th minute for Valeri on the end of a well-weighted pass from Blanco, but Shuttleworth was able to come off his line and clear away the danger.

In the 54th minute, Portland created another strong chance on a counter attack when Adi found Blanco on the edge of the area for a chance that forced a difficult save from Shuttleworth. In the 60th minute, a quick counter attack from Portland yielded another chance, with Adi laying the ball in space for Nagbe, whose first-time chance went high and wide of the frame.

In the 71st minute, both teams were forced to play with 10 men for the final 19 minutes of the match when Blanco and Danladi received red cards for violent conduct.

Continuing to push for the equalizer in the 77th minute, the Timbers had another chance to score when Vytas pulled the ball back to the edge of the box from midfielder David Guzmán, who had his first-time strike blocked away from danger, while midfielder Darren Mattocks' header in the 93rd minute went just wide of the target.

Next up, the Timbers will return to Providence Park to play host to Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC on Sunday, June 25. Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. with an extended pregame show starting at 7 p.m. (Pacific), Sunday's match will be nationally televised on ESPN2 with local radio broadcasts on 750 AM/102.9 FM The Game (English) and La GranD 1150 AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

