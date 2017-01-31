Timbers Face Nk Istra 1961 in Second Preseason Match

TUCSON, Ariz. - In their second preseason match during their 12-day camp in Tucson, Ariz., the Portland Timbers utilized two different lineups in each half against Croatian first-division side NK Istra 1961 at Kino Sports Complex on Tuesday morning, as 24 different players saw the field for Portland.

The Timbers' first-half group, which included preseason debuts for Fanendo Adi, David Guzmán and Liam Ridgewell, leveled the score less than 10 minutes after NK Istra 1961 opened the scoring, as Adi converted from the penalty spot in the 14th minute of play after a series of goal-scoring chances created by the Timbers early in the game. Prior to the penalty kick, midfielder Diego Valeri's free kick found Adi at the near post, with the forward's header bouncing just wide of the target, while Valeri's powerful volley from inside the 18-yard box went high of the target four minutes later.

Moments before halftime, Portland continued to threaten NK Istra's goal when Darren Mattocks broke free in behind, before playing the ball across the face of the goal. Mattocks' cross found winger Dairon Asprilla, who took a touch before firing a powerful effort that forced a strong save from the goalkeeper.

Heading into the second half with the game tied at 1-1, the Timbers utilized a different lineup against the Croatian first-division side. Following a finish from NK Istra in the 74th minute, trialist Jhamir Ordain was able to connect with midfielder Ben Zemanski's free kick, heading the ball past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to bring the score to 2-2. In the 88th minute, NK Istra regained the lead on a late penalty kick, resulting in a 3-2 final score between the groups.

The Timbers will close out their stay in Tucson against Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kino Sports Complex. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific), the match against Seattle will be live streamed on Timbers.com.

Portland Timbers vs. NK Istra 1961 (MLS Preseason) Jan. 31, 2017 - Kino Sports Complex (Tucson, Ariz.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F NK Istra 1961 1 2 3

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

NK: Mitrevski, 5 POR: Adi (Penalty kick), 14 NK: Buric, 74 POR: Ordain (Zemanski), 81 NK: Prelcec (Penalty kick), 88

Misconduct Summary: POR: Guzmán (Caution), 30 POR: Batista (Caution), 62

Lineups:

First 45: POR: GK Attinella, D Powell, D Clarke, D Ridgewell (Myers, 30), D Vytas, M Guzmán, M Chara, M Asprilla, M Valeri, M Mattocks, F Adi (Barmby, 30)

Second 45: POR: GK McIntosh, D Myers (Ordain*, 75), D Valentin, D Batista+, D Farfan, M Arboleda, M Zemanski, M Okugo, M Barmby (Williams+, 75), F Ebobisse^, F McInerney

* Indicates guest player/trialist; ^ indicates SuperDraft pick, + indicates T2

