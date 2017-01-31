Timbers Defender Gbenga Arokoyo to Undergo Surgery for Achilles
January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that defender Gbenga Arokoyo will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure will be scheduled following further evaluation.
Arokoyo, who sustained the injury during preseason camp in Tucson, Ariz., will miss the 2017 MLS season. Arokoyo will conduct rehabilitation with Timbers medical personnel at the Providence Sports Care Center at Providence Park.
