Timbers Defender Gbenga Arokoyo to Undergo Surgery for Achilles

January 31, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release





PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers announced today that defender Gbenga Arokoyo will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The procedure will be scheduled following further evaluation.

Arokoyo, who sustained the injury during preseason camp in Tucson, Ariz., will miss the 2017 MLS season. Arokoyo will conduct rehabilitation with Timbers medical personnel at the Providence Sports Care Center at Providence Park.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.