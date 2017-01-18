Timbers Announce Additions to Preseason Schedule

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced they will travel to the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 25, to take on the LA Galaxy in the club's final preseason game leading into the 2017 regular season. Kickoff for the Timbers' final game of the preseason is 8 p.m. (Pacific).

Additionally, the Timbers will take on NK Istra 1961 of the Croatian first division on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz., as part of their preseason schedule in a game previously scheduled to include FC Tucson as the opponent.

With players reporting for preseason camp Monday, Jan. 23, the Timbers will travel to Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will begin preseason training at the Kino Sports Complex. While in Tucson for the opening portion of their preseason camp, the Timbers will play three matches, including two as part of the 2017 Desert Friendlies hosted by FC Tucson. Portland will play its first match of the preseason against the New York Red Bulls on Friday, Jan. 27, before facing NK Istra 1961 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Timbers will close out their 12-day stay in Tucson with a contest against Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Feb. 4, before returning to Portland to resume preseason training.

All three matches in Tucson will take place at the Kino Sports Complex, while the matches against New York and Seattle are part of the 2017 Desert Friendlies; Click here for ticket information for those two games.

Upon returning to Portland, the Timbers will play host to their sixth-annual preseason tournament at Providence Park from Feb. 9-15. The preseason tournament once again will consist of three doubleheaders at Providence Park. As part of the four-team tournament, Portland will face Real Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 9, Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Feb, 15.

Tickets for the Timbers preseason tournament are included as part of 2017 Timbers Annual Memberships. Individual tickets, which allow entry to both matches each day, start at $10 and are currently available online. Full tournament ticket packages are also available for purchase online.

Portland kicks off the 2017 regular season on Friday, March 3, when it plays host to expansion side Minnesota United FC at Providence Park at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific), in a nationally televised match on FS1.

2017 Timbers Preseason Schedule Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Travel to Tucson, Ariz., to begin preseason training

Friday, Jan. 27 - Preseason match vs. New York Red Bulls at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Preseason match vs. NK Istra 1961 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 10 a.m. (Pacific)

Saturday, Feb. 4 - Preseason match vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Sunday, Feb. 5 - Return to Portland

Thursday, Feb. 9 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake at Providence Park; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Sunday, Feb. 12 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC at Providence Park; 5 p.m. (Pacific)

Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Saturday, Feb. 25 - Preseason match vs. LA Galaxy at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.; 8 p.m. (Pacific)

