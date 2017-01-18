Timbers Announce Additions to Preseason Schedule
January 18, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced they will travel to the StubHub Center in Carson, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 25, to take on the LA Galaxy in the club's final preseason game leading into the 2017 regular season. Kickoff for the Timbers' final game of the preseason is 8 p.m. (Pacific).
Additionally, the Timbers will take on NK Istra 1961 of the Croatian first division on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz., as part of their preseason schedule in a game previously scheduled to include FC Tucson as the opponent.
With players reporting for preseason camp Monday, Jan. 23, the Timbers will travel to Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and will begin preseason training at the Kino Sports Complex. While in Tucson for the opening portion of their preseason camp, the Timbers will play three matches, including two as part of the 2017 Desert Friendlies hosted by FC Tucson. Portland will play its first match of the preseason against the New York Red Bulls on Friday, Jan. 27, before facing NK Istra 1961 on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Timbers will close out their 12-day stay in Tucson with a contest against Cascadia-rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Feb. 4, before returning to Portland to resume preseason training.
All three matches in Tucson will take place at the Kino Sports Complex, while the matches against New York and Seattle are part of the 2017 Desert Friendlies; Click here for ticket information for those two games.
Upon returning to Portland, the Timbers will play host to their sixth-annual preseason tournament at Providence Park from Feb. 9-15. The preseason tournament once again will consist of three doubleheaders at Providence Park. As part of the four-team tournament, Portland will face Real Salt Lake on Thursday, Feb. 9, Minnesota United FC on Sunday, Feb. 12, and Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, Feb, 15.
Tickets for the Timbers preseason tournament are included as part of 2017 Timbers Annual Memberships. Individual tickets, which allow entry to both matches each day, start at $10 and are currently available online. Full tournament ticket packages are also available for purchase online.
Portland kicks off the 2017 regular season on Friday, March 3, when it plays host to expansion side Minnesota United FC at Providence Park at 6:30 p.m. (Pacific), in a nationally televised match on FS1.
2017 Timbers Preseason Schedule Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Travel to Tucson, Ariz., to begin preseason training
Friday, Jan. 27 - Preseason match vs. New York Red Bulls at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5:30 p.m. (Pacific)
Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Preseason match vs. NK Istra 1961 at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 10 a.m. (Pacific)
Saturday, Feb. 4 - Preseason match vs. Seattle Sounders FC at Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, Ariz.; 5:30 p.m. (Pacific)
Sunday, Feb. 5 - Return to Portland
Thursday, Feb. 9 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Real Salt Lake at Providence Park; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)
Sunday, Feb. 12 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC at Providence Park; 5 p.m. (Pacific)
Wednesday, Feb. 15 - Preseason Tournament: Timbers vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park; 7:30 p.m. (Pacific)
Saturday, Feb. 25 - Preseason match vs. LA Galaxy at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif.; 8 p.m. (Pacific)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 18, 2017
- Timbers Announce Additions to Preseason Schedule - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Re-Sign Midfielder Jared Jeffrey - D.C. United
- Tickets for the Opening Game on Sale Saturday - Montreal Impact
- University of Toronto to Host Coaching Conference - Toronto FC
- Fatai Alashe Sits Down with ESPN FC at MLS Media Day - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Jermaine Jones - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Atlanta United Renews Partnership with Charleston Battery - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Signs Adekoya and Wingo as Homegrown Players - Seattle Sounders FC
- Delaware Downs Windy City in Showcase Opener - New York Red Bulls
- Earthquakes Announce 2017 Preseason Schedule - San Jose Earthquakes
- LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Contract Extension - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Minnesota United Completes Major League Soccer Coaching Staff - Minnesota United FC
- Agudelo Reflects on Sacrifices His Mother Made - New England Revolution
- An Inside Look at Carl Robinson's Draft Day - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.