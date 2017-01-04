Timbers Acquire Defender Roy Miller

January 4, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Portland Timbers News Release





PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired defender Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa, it was announced today. He will be added to the Timbers' roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Miller will remain with Saprissa through the end of February, participating in the club's 2016-17 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League fixtures before joining the Timbers ahead of the 2017 MLS campaign.

"Roy is a player with six years of experience in MLS and is excited by this opportunity to return to the league," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "He is a proven player who has been an integral part of Saprissa's recent success, and we look forward to him making similar contributions with the Timbers."

Miller, 32, joins the Timbers with more than 275 professional appearances since beginning his career in 2003, including six seasons in MLS. A native of San Jose, Costa Rica, Miller comes to Portland after spending the past two seasons in the Costa Rica Primera Division with Club Deportivo Saprissa, making 48 appearances (48 starts) and scoring four goals across all competitions. In 2016, Miller helped Saprissa win its 33rd Primera Division Championship, claiming the 2016 Torneo de Invierno title, while making four appearances (4 starts) in the 2016-17 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

"Roy Miller is a quality professional on and off the pitch who has won trophies for Saprissa and in MLS," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "He will be an important piece on our roster, adding versatility and depth in three positions and giving us another leader in the locker room."

Prior to signing with Saprissa, the defender spent six seasons in MLS with the New York Red Bulls (2010-15), making 125 appearances (114 starts) and tallying 15 assists, while also making 10 appearances (8 starts) in the postseason. While playing with the Red Bulls, Miller helped the club win the MLS Supporters' Shield in 2013.

After beginning his career in Costa Rica with C.S. Cartagin é s in 2003, Miller signed with Norwegian first-division side FK Bod=F8/Glimt, scoring six goals in 52 appearances. Following three seasons with FK Bod=F8/Glimt, Miller joined Norway's most decorated club, Rosenborg BK, earning 20 appearances with the team, including three appearances (1 start) in the UEFA Europa League.

Additionally, Miller has made more than 50 appearances for the Costa Rica National Team since making his debut in 2005, winning a Copa Centroamericana title in 2014. Miller has represented Costa Rica during FIFA World Cup qualifying (2006 and 2014) and the CONCACAF Gold Cup (2005, 2013 and 2015), scoring two goals as a defender across all competitions.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire defender Roy Miller via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa on Jan. 4, 2017.

Roy Miller

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 165

Born: Nov. 24, 1984, in San Jose, Costa Rica

Last Club: Club Deportivo Saprissa

College: n/a

Citizenship: Costa Rica

Acquired: Acquired from Deportivo Saprissa on Jan. 4, 2017

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.