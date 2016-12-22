Timbers Acquire Costa Rican Midfielder David Guzman

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired Costa Rica National Team midfielder David GuzmÃ¡n via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa, it was announced today. He will be added to the Timbers' roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

GuzmÃ¡n, 26, joins the Timbers with 184 matches played in the Costa Rican Primera Division, making 164 starts for Deportivo Saprissa and C.S. Cartagin Ã© s.

"David is an experienced player we have tracked for some time and one who fits the positional profile we targeted this offseason," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "He has experienced what it is like to play in Portland and is very excited about this opportunity to join the Timbers. We are pleased to welcome him to the club and his new city."

Since making his professional debut in 2009, GuzmÃ¡n played for Deportivo Saprissa for the past eight seasons, winning five Primera Division championships and a Copa Costa Rica title with Saprissa. Additionally, GuzmÃ¡n has earned 16 appearances (15 starts) in the CONCACAF Champions League, helping Saprissa advance to the tournament on five occasions, including a semifinal appearance in 2011, which is the team's best finish in the current iteration of the tournament.

" GuzmÃ¡n is a true No. 6 and will be a good fit on both sides of the ball," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "He is a technical, possession-type player and is smart positionally to help connect our midfield and back line defensively. David is also hungry to win more trophies and we feel his edge will complement the other players in our squad."

Most recently, GuzmÃ¡n made 23 league appearances (22 starts) for Saprissa, compiling three goals in 1,794 minutes played in 2016 while helping to guide the team to its 33rd Primera Division championship, with Saprissa winning the 2016 Torneo de Invierno. Additionally, GuzmÃ¡n made four appearances (4 starts) in the 2016-17 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, including two games against Portland.

GuzmÃ¡n also has earned 25 caps with the Costa Rica National Team since making his senior team debut in 2010, representing Costa Rica at the 2011 Copa America, the 2011 and 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cups and recent 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

GuzmÃ¡n will occupy an international slot on the Timbers roster.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire midfielder David GuzmÃ¡n via transfer from Deportivo Saprissa on Dec. 22, 2016.

