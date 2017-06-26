Timbers Acquire Central Defender Larrys Mabiala

News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today announced that the club has signed central defender Larrys Mabiala, utilizing Targeted Allocation Money. Mabiala is scheduled to join the Timbers roster during Major League Soccer's summer transfer window in July, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We are pleased to acquire a player of Larrys' quality and experience, and we are excited that he has chosen to join the Portland Timbers," said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. "This has been a positional need since losing Gbenga Arokoyo to an injury and while it took longer than we would have liked, we are delighted to add a proven central defender with the right profile to help the team. We are pleased to welcome Larrys to Portland and look forward to his contributions to the club."

Mabiala, 29, joins Portland with 201 professional appearances since making his debut in France's Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain in 2007. A native of Montfermeil, France, Mabiala comes to Portland after spending the past six seasons in the Turkish Super League with first-division clubs Karab-kspor and Kayserispor, making 162 appearances (160 starts) in Turkey's top flight. Additionally, Mabiala has made a combined eight appearances (5 starts) in the UEFA Europa League with Paris Saint-Germain and Karab-kspor.

"Larrys Mabiala is a player that will bring a strong, physical presence to our team," said Caleb Porter, head coach of the Timbers. "His experience and leadership will be key and we expect him to make an immediate impact once he is fully transitioned."

After spending his first two professional seasons with Paris Saint-Germain (2007-2009), Mabiala signed with OGC Nice ahead of the 2009-2010 Ligue 1 campaign. In three seasons (2009-2012) with Nice, Mabiala made 36 league appearances (36 starts), before transferring to Karab-kspor in Turkey .

While playing with Karab-kspor from 2011-2015, Mabiala made 104 league appearances (104 starts), while also featuring four times (4 starts) in the UEFA Europa League. Most recently, Mabiala spent two seasons (2015-2017) with Kayserispor in the Turkish first division, compiling 58 appearances (56 starts) in league play.

At the international level, Mabiala has made nine appearances (9 starts) for the Democratic Republic of the Congo National Team, starting in six 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, while also making two appearances (2 starts) in the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and a friendly appearance in 2008.

