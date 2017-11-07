Timbers 2017 Campaign Comes to An End in Western Conference

News Release

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers fell 2-1 to the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of their two-leg, aggregate-goal series in the Western Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs before a sold-out crowd of 21,144 fans at Providence Park on Sunday night. With two goals in the match, the Dynamo defeated the Timbers 2-1 on aggregate to advance into the Western Conference Championship after the two teams played to a 0-0 draw in Houston on Monday.

Portland concludes the 2017 campaign after qualifying for the postseason for the third time in its last five MLS seasons, scoring the second-most regular-season goals (60) in its MLS era, while also recording 53 regular-season points, which ranks tied as the second-most in the team's MLS era.

With the result, the Timbers, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed for the second time in the last five seasons, suffered their first loss in their last eight postseason games, dating back to the 2015 campaign. The Timbers' seven-game unbeaten run heading into Sunday's match was the third-longest postseason unbeaten streak in MLS history. Additionally, the 2-1 result snapped Portland's six-game winning streak at Providence Park, dating back to a 3-1 win against the LA Galaxy on Aug. 6.

With seven shots in the first half, Portland scored the game's opening goal in the 38th minute of play when midfielder Dairon Asprilla found the back of the net. The play started on the far left side of the field, with midfielder Diego Valeri playing the ball down the line for Vytas, who delivered a well-placed cross into the 18-yard box. Running on to Vytas' cross, Asprilla calmly brought the ball down past his defender, before firing it into the back of the net.

Five minutes later, Houston managed to level the score when a free kick into the box was headed down to defender Dylan Remick, who blasted his effort into the far corner in the 43rd minute of play, bringing both teams level going into the halftime break. With the Timbers pushing to find a second goal late in the game, the Dynamo managed to take the lead and score the game's final goal when forward Mauro Manotas picked up the ball deep in the midfield and struck a long-rage effort into the far corner to give the visitors a 2-1 edge with 13 minutes remaining in the game.

With 12 overall shots in the match, Portland created several chances to find additional goals throughout the 90-minute contest. In the 17th minute of play, Portland threatened Houston's goal when Asprilla drove a low cross through the box toward forward Jeremy Ebobisse, with the striker just narrowly missing the cross from close range. Six minutes later, Portland created another dangerous opportunity when Valeri's corner kick found Asprilla on the edge of the six-yard box for a whipping header that forced a strong, finger-tip save from goalkeeper Joe Willis in the 23rd minute of play.

With just over 15 minutes remaining in the first half, a clipped pass from midfielder David Guzmán found Asprilla in behind the Dynamo backline, with the winger flicking a header that forced another save from Willis in the 29th minute, while midfielder Amobi Okugo's acrobatic overhead effort from Valer's corner kick managed to just narrowly miss the target in stoppage time in the first half.

Attacking early in the second half, Portland created another chance less than 10 minutes into the final 45 when Asprilla drove into the box and backheeled the ball for Valeri, who curled a left-footed effort wide of the target in the 54th minute of play.

Notes:

Sunday's game marked the 125th consecutive sellout for the Timbers at Providence Park.

- Dairon Asprilla scored his second career goal in the MLS Cup Playoffs, previously scoring during the 2015 postseason campaign.

- Asprilla is the fifth different Timbers player to have multiple goals in the MLS playoffs, joining Diego Valeri, Rodney Wallace, Fanendo Adi, and Will Johnson.

Diego Valeri recorded his fifth career assist in the MLS Cup playoffs. Valeri is tied for the third-most MLS playoff assists among active players.

- Vytas recorded his fifth assist of the season across all competitions.

- Jack Barmby, Sebastián Blanco and David Guzman each made their Timbers postseason debut.

- The match was the 41st postseason match for Portland across all eras of the club.

Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs | Western Conference Semifinals - Second Leg

Portland Timbers (1) vs. Houston Dynamo (4)

Nov. 5, 2017 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Houston Dynamo 1 1 2

Portland Timbers 1 0 1

Scoring Summary

POR: Asprilla (Vytas, Valeri), 38

HOU: Remick (Anibaba, Martinez), 43

HOU: Manotas (Alexander), 77

Misconduct Summary

POR: Ridgewell (Caution), 57

HOU: Alex (Caution), 70

POR: Guzmán (Caution), 85

HOU: Garcia (Caution), 90+4

POR: Blanco (Caution), 90+5

Lineups & Stats

POR: GK Attinella, D Powell, D Olum, D Ridgewell ©, D Vytas (Barmby, 81), M Okugo (Blanco, 54), M Guzmán, M Asprilla, M Valeri, M Nagbe, F Mattocks (Ebobisse, 12)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Gleeson, D Valentin, D Farfan, D/M Tuiloma

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Asprilla, 6); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Asprilla, Valeri, 2); FOULS: 10 (Asprilla, Ebobisse, 2); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

HOU: GK Willis, D Anibaba, D Machado, D Senderos, D Remick, M Alexander, M Martinez (Garcia, 83), M Cabezas, F Elis, F Torres (Manotas, 73), F Alex (Quioto, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Brown, D Garcia, M Clark, M Sanchez, F Quioto

TOTAL SHOTS: 12 (Elis, Torres, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (Four players tied, 1); FOULS: 19; (Elis, 5); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Kathryn Nesbitt, Apolinar Mariscal

4th Official: Jose Carlos Rivero

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 21,144

Weather: Mostly cloudy, 50 degrees

