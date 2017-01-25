Timber Rattlers 2017 Promotional Calendar: Giveaways

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have 37 giveaways on their promo calendar for the 2017 season. These giveaways include eleven bobbleheads and several other memorable collectables for fans of the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. All giveaways are available to the first 1,000 fans to enter the stadium unless otherwise noted.

BOBBLEHEADS:

The Timber Rattlers have eleven Bobblehead Giveaways on the 2017 schedule. The Opening Night Bobblehead giveaway is an All-Fan Giveaway. Fans can guarantee that they will receive a bobblehead by purchasing a bobblehead ticket package from the Timber Rattlers ticket office before February 6.

Saturday, April 8: David Ortiz (OPENING DAY - ALL FAN GIVEAWAY) presented by Asphalt Seal & Repair and Pepsi Saturday, April 22 : Alex Rodriguez presented by Country Financial Saturday, May 6 : Nate Griep (New Franchise Record-Holder for Saves in a season) presented by Glenn & Daniels SC, Attorneys at Law Sunday, May 21 : Tyler Thornburg (Former Brewers closer and Rattler in 2011) presented by Ansay & Associates Thursday, June 8 : Hank the Dog presented by Fox Valley Animal Referral Center Sunday, June 25 : Domingo Santana (Brewers outfielder and Rattler in 2016) presented by American National Bank Saturday, July 8 : FOX 11 Fan Vote Bobblehead - Fans choose the FOX 11 Good Day Wisconsin personality they want as the bobblehead for this giveaway. Vote HERE to make your choice ! Sunday, July 23 : Yadiel Rivera (Brewers infielder and Rattler in 2012) presented by U.S. Cellular Friday, August 4 : Fang & Dock Spiders Mascot presented by Dairy Queen Tuesday, August 22 : Sam Dekker shooting the Bratzooka! presented by Cher-Make Sausage Thursday, August 31 : Fans' Choice Bobblehead presented by Pick 'n Save

SOUVENIR 7:

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have put together seven games with giveaways as part of a mini-season ticket package. If you purchase one of these Souvenir 7 packages, you will guarantee receiving each of the following items. If you do not purchase a Souvenir Seven package, you will have to be one of the first 1,000 fans (Unless otherwise indicated) to attend the game that night to receive the giveaway!

- Thursday, April 20: TBA

- Friday, May 5: Orlando Arcia Mini-figure presented by Children's Hospital of Wisconsin

- Friday, June 9: Superhero Toothbrush Holder presented by Elite Smiles Dental

- Thursday, June 29: Timber Rattlers Batting Helmet presented by Milk Source

- Thursday, July 20: TBA

- Thursday, August 3: Timber Rattlers Baseball Cap presented by Hardee's

- Thursday, August 24: TBA

PLAYER MAGNETS (For First 500 Fans):

Two former Timber Rattlers and two members of the 2017 Timber Rattlers will appear on special Player Magnets presented by Lamers Bus lines. The players to appear on the magnets and the dates these unique collectables are scheduled to be given away will be announced closer to the start of the 2017 season.

PLAYER POSTERS (For First 1,000 Fans):

The Timber Rattlers and Van Lanen Printing will partner to highlight members of the 2017 Timber Rattlers squad by giving away a series of ten posters throughout the season. The players to be featured and the dates of the posters to be given away will be announced closer to the start of the 2017 season:

ADDITIONAL GIVEAWAYS:

SATURDAY, JUNE 10 - HARRY POTTER SCARF: The Timber Rattlers and Neuroscience Group will make some special scarves appear as if by magic for Harry Potter Night at the ballpark.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 - MILITARY-THEMED BASEBALL CAP: Bergstrom Automotive and the Timber Rattlers will have a military-themed baseball cap for the first 1,000 fans to attend this game.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19 - CASH: Fox Communities Credit Union will be at the game and handing out envelopes to fans as they enter the ballpark. There will be different denominations of bills in many of the envelopes and you take home whatever is inside!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8 - MINI MEGAPHONE: You will be able to make your cheers even louder if you are one of the first 500 fans to attend this game and receive a mini megaphone from WVBO.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21 - BIKE HELMET: Neuroscience Group will be at this game to hand out bike helmets to the kids. They will even help properly fit them for the children. However, get to the game early, because quantities are limited.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2017 season at Quad Cities on Thursday, April 6. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 8 at 4:05pm against the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Full season, partial season, and group ticket packages are currently available for the 2017 season. Tickets packages are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. Individual game tickets for the 2017 season go on sale Saturday, March 11. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

