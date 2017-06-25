News Release

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The New York Mets announced on Sunday that farmhand Tim Tebow has been promoted from the Columbia Fireflies to the St. Lucie Mets.

Tebow, the former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, is slated to play in St. Lucie's next game on Tuesday at First Data Field. First pitch vs. the Palm Beach Cardinals is 6:30 p.m.

The Mets signed Tebow to a minor league contract last September. After working through instructional league, the Arizona Fall League and spring training, Tebow was assigned to the Low-A Fireflies to start the 2017 minor league season. Through Saturday night, Tebow played in 63 games with Columbia. He batted .222 with 14 doubles, three home runs and 22 RBI.

Mets General Manager Sandy Alderson stated that the last few weeks have gone well for Tebow and the Mets feel this is the right time for the promotion.

Tebow will address the media in the home dugout on Tuesday before St. Lucie takes batting practice around 3 p.m.

