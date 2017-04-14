Tim Howard Suspended Following Inappropriate Fan Interaction

April 14, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

News Release

NEW YORK- Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games and issued an undisclosed fine for foul language directed toward a fan during the Rapids' match against Sporting Kansas City and for an altercation with a fan following the game.

Howard will serve the suspension during Colorado's next three MLS regular season matches.

