Tim Howard Suspended Following Inappropriate Fan Interaction

April 14, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
News Release
NEW YORK- Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard has been suspended for three games and issued an undisclosed fine for foul language directed toward a fan during the Rapids' match against Sporting Kansas City and for an altercation with a fan following the game.
Howard will serve the suspension during Colorado's next three MLS regular season matches.
