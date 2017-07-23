Tight Game Won by Tourists; Their Fifth Straight

News Release

GREENSBORO--The Asheville Tourists and the Greensboro Grasshoppers went back and forth in a tight contest on Saturday night. In the end, Asheville used a three-run eighth inning to pull away and beat Greensboro 5-3 in the series opener.

Both teams had trouble with the starting pitchers. Asheville's Erick Julio tossed six scoreless innings to begin his day. Greensboro's Dustin Beggs kept the Tourists off the scoreboard until Carlos Herrera launched a two-run Home Run in the top of the fifth.

The Home Run gave Asheville a 2-0 lead; however, the home team rallied back in the seventh. Trenton Hill hit a two-run double to tie the game 2-2. Despite the damage, Julio and Kenny Oakley combined to pitch the rest of the inning without allowing Greensboro to capture the lead.

In the top of the eighth, Willie Abreu laced a two-out RBI single into right that put Asheville back on top 3-2. Bobby Wernes then reached on an error that allowed another run to score. Tyler Nevin capped the two-out rally with an RBI single to right; making it 5-2.

The Grasshoppers managed one in the bottom of the eighth but Reid Humphreys came in and tossed a perfect ninth inning to notch his sixth save of the year.

With the win, Asheville has won five in a row and 12 of their last 15. The five-game winning streak is their longest of the season. Greensboro still holds the season-series advantage over Asheville with six wins in the nine contests played between the two teams.

