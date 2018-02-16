Tiffels, Wydo Head to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced two transactions, which both take effect immediately. The Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has recalled forward Cody Wydo.

Tiffels, 22, has had a productive month of February, recording at least one point in five of his last six games, including goals against the Indy Fuel, Fort Wayne Komets, and Orlando Solar Bears. Freddie has spent time at both the ECHL and AHL level this season, tallying seven goals, 13 assists, and 20 points in 27 games with the Nailers, as well as one goal, one assist, and two points in 11 contests with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. This is the German forward's first professional season, following three years at Western Michigan University.

Wydo, 26, earns a promotion to the AHL, currently riding a 12-game point streak with Wheeling, which is tied for the third longest streak in the ECHL this season. Cody leads the Nailers with 50 points in 41 games, and is one of two players this season to rack up at least 20 goals. This is the Southgate, Michigan native's third consecutive 50-point season with Wheeling, as he continues his climb up the club's record books. Wydo has appeared in six games with the AHL Penguins this season and nine games in his career, picking up one goal last season and one assist this year.

Tiffels and Wydo join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, who plays three games in three days this weekend - visiting Rochester on Friday, hosting Utica on Saturday, and traveling to Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

The Nailers will return to WesBanco Arena for games coming up on Friday and Saturday. Friday's game is Olympics Night, as well as a Frosty Friday, as Wheeling clashes with the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:05. Saturday is Ladies Night, when the Nailers face the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:05. Fans can purchase tickets to the game and the pregame wine tasting for $50. Wine tasting tickets are $25 for season ticket members. The next big promotional game is Pittsburgh Penguins Night on March 10th. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, flex plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.