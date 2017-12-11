Tiffels Returned to Wheeling, Peters Signed to PTO

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). Also, the Penguins have signed goaltender Anthony Peters to a professional tryout agreement.

Tiffels, 22, has posted three goals and four assists for seven points over the course of the first six ECHL games of his career. He rattled off all seven of his points with Wheeling over the course of a four-game point streak that spanned from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2017.

Tiffels, who hails from Cologne, Germany, has appeared in five games for the Penguins this season. He scored his first AHL goal against the Syracuse Crunch, a 4-3 loss for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Prior to turning pro, he skated for three seasons at Western Michigan University, posting 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points in 105 games. Tiffels was drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

Peters has played twelve games this year with the Buffalo Sabres\' ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones, posting a 7-4-1 record. Peters owns a .929 save percentage and a 2.26 goals against average, which both rank fourth in the ECHL, this season in Cincinnati.

The 26-year-old from Blyth, Ontario spent his first two seasons of professional hockey with the Florida Everblades (ECHL), Rochester Americans (AHL) and Charlotte Checkers (AHL). In his first pro season, Peters posted a 25-17-1 record with a 2.20 GAA and .920sv%. He was named Everblades team MVP and finished fifth in ECHL MVP voting. Prior to turning pro, Peters spent four years playing at Saint Mary\'s University. He was named 2014-2015 CIS Goaltender of the Year and was named to the CIS First All-Star Team in his freshman and senior seasons at Saint Mary\'s.

