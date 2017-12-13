Tiffels Comes Back to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Tiffels, 22, has posted three goals and seven assists for 10 points over the course of the first nine ECHL games of his career. He rattled off seven of his points with Wheeling this season over the course of a four-game point streak that spanned from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2017.

Tiffels, who hails from Cologne, Germany, has appeared in five games for the Penguins this season. He scored his first AHL goal on Nov. 25, 2017 against the Syracuse Crunch. Prior to turning pro, he skated for three seasons at Western Michigan University, posting 27 goals and 32 assists for 59 points in 105 games. Tiffels was drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round (167th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

