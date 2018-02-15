Tiffels and Wydo Join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) have reassigned forward Freddie Tiffels to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL). Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has recalled forward Cody Wydo from Wheeling.

Tiffels, 22, has appeared in 11 games for the Penguins this season, recording one goal and one assist in that time. Tiffels recently had a five-game point streak to start the month of February with the Nailers. The Cologne, Germany native and first-year pro posted seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points over the course of the first 27 ECHL games of his career.

Wydo, 26, currently leads the Nailers in points with 50 (22G-28A). His 22 goals are also second-most on the team. This production comes one year after leading Wheeling in goal scoring at the end of the 2016-17 season (30) and finishing tied for the team's highest point total (60).

The Allen Park, Michigan native has been one of Wheeling's premier forwards over the past two months, recording at least one point in a career-best 12-straight games (8G-9A).

The Penguins' next game is Friday, Feb. 16 when they travel to upstate New York for a tilt with the Rochester Americans. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Saturday, Feb. 17, and they'll take on the Utica Comets for the first time this season. Puck drop between the Penguins and Comets is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

