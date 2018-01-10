Tides Organization to Continue Youth Field Renovation Project

News Release

Field nomination process now underway

The Norfolk Tides today announced the return of The Youth Field Makeover Project presented by Orkin, a contest in which a local youth field will be renovated by Tides groundskeepers and front office staff. This field makeover will include an upgrade to the playing surface, an improvement to existing dugouts, and pest prevention services courtesy of Orkin. The recipient of the makeover will be determined by a fan vote on the Tides Facebook page in late February.

"Our entire organization is excited for this contest to return, and we're very appreciative of the folks at Orkin for helping to make this project a reality," said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "Baseball is such an integral part of the Hampton Roads community, and we're happy to do our part in helping children play the game in facilities they can be proud of."

Those interested in having the Tides make over their facility should submit a picture of their field to Heather McKeating at HMckeating@norfolktides.com. Along with the photo, fans are asked to include a brief description of why their league's field should receive this enhancement. The deadline to submit this information is February 16, with online voting taking place on the Tides Facebook page (Facebook.com/NorfolkTides) from February 19 to February 23.

Since the inaugural renovation in 2012, the Tides have renovated 10 local fields: Ocean View Little League (Norfolk), Smithfield Recreation Association (Smithfield), Bennett's Creek Little League (Suffolk), Phoebus Little League (Hampton), Shore Little League (Nassawadox), Cradock Little League (Portsmouth), Little Creek National (Norfolk), Gloucester Youth Baseball (Gloucester), Surry County Pony Baseball (Surry) and Deer Park Youth Field (Newport News).

The project is made possible thanks to the Tides Youth Baseball Fund, a program established by the Tides in 1990 as a way to raise money for youth baseball and softball programs in Hampton Roads. In addition to assisting with field renovations, the Youth Baseball Fund also helps local teams and leagues with travel expenses. The Youth Baseball Fund is partially financed by scoreboard announcements at Harbor Park throughout the season, and those wishing to make a donation directly to the Youth Baseball Fund can do so via norfolkides.com under the "community" section.

The Tides will open the regular season on Friday, April 6th with a 7:05 p.m. contest vs. Gwinnett. Season tickets, group tickets, picnics and patios are currently available for the 2018 season.

For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park box office, call (757) 622-2222 or visit NorfolkTides.com.

