Tides Invite Fans to Vote on All Harbor Park Team

January 5, 2017 - International League (IL) - Norfolk Tides News Release





TIDES INVITE FANS TO VOTE ON ALL HARBOR PARK TEAM

Honorary team to celebrate outstanding performances by Tides since 1993

The Norfolk Tides today announced that voting for an All Harbor Park Team is now live on the team's Facebook page. The All Harbor Park Team is part of a year-long celebration of 25 years of baseball at Harbor Park.

"There have been countless outstanding achievements by Tides players over the last 25 years" said Tides General Manager Joe Gregory. "This is a great way for us to look back at some of the most memorable players and managers that have come through Norfolk and celebrate their amazing accomplishments."

Through voting on the Tides' Facebook page, fans will select 13 different members of the All Harbor Park Team. Voting will run throughout January, with fans voting on one category at a time.

Position

Voting Begins

One catcher (from five options)

Thursday, January 5

One first baseman (from five options)

Monday, January 9

One second baseman (from five options)

Thursday, January 12

One third baseman (from five options)

Monday, January 16

One shortstop (from five options)

Thursday, January 19

Three outfielders (from 10 options)

Monday, January 23

Four pitchers (from 12 options)

Thursday, January 26

One manager (from five options)

Monday, January 30

The Tides will play their first game of their 25th year at Harbor Park on Friday, March 31st in an Exhibition Game against the Baltimore Orioles. Norfolk will then open its regular season on Thursday, April 6th with a 7:05 contest at Charlotte, before kicking off the home portion of its schedule on Monday, April 10th with a 6:35 game vs. Gwinnett.

Season Tickets, group tickets, picnics and patios are currently available for the 2017 season. For pricing and additional information, visit the Harbor Park box office or call (757) 622-2222.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





International League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.