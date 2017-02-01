Tickets to LA Galaxy Preseason Matches Now on Sale

LOS ANGELES- Tickets to two LA Galaxy preseason matches are now on sale at www.lagalaxy.com/tickets. Fans can purchase tickets to the LA Galaxy's match against Club Tijuana during the preseason on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at StubHub Center live here (8 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet). Tickets to the Galaxy's match against Portland Timbers FC on Saturday, Feb. 25 at StubHub Center can be purchased here (8 p.m. PT; Spectrum SportsNet).

Club Tijuana, commonly referred to as Xolos, were founded in 2007 and play in Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Baja California. The 2012 Apertura winners were promoted to Mexico's top flight division, Liga MX, in 2011. The game against Club Tijuana on Feb. 7 is a 2017 Season Ticket Member Bonus Game, which is included in 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member packages.

The Galaxy's match against Portland Timbers FC on Feb. 25 will also serve as a Season Ticket Member Bonus Game. The following day, the LA Galaxy will host the 2017 Season Ticket Member Rally at StubHub Center. The Rally, set for Sunday, Feb. 26, will feature the entire LA Galaxy roster as the team prepares for the 2017 season.

The LA Galaxy will kick off the 2017 MLS Season on Saturday, March 4 at StubHub Center when they host FC Dallas at 1 p.m. PT live on Univision. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships for the 2017 MLS season are available for purchase now. Galaxy fans can go to www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (342-5299) to secure their 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket package.

LA GALAXY 2017 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Time (PT) Event

Monday, Jan. 23 -- Players report to StubHub Center for preseason training

Tuesday, Feb. 7 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana

StubHub Center

Los Angeles, California

(Spectrum SportsNet)

Tickets; STM Bonus Game

Saturday, Feb. 11 7:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Cashman Field

Las Vegas, Nevada

Wednesday, Feb. 15-Saturday, Feb. 18 -- Training in Santa Barbara

Saturday, Feb. 18 -- LA Galaxy vs. Alashkert FC

Westmont College

Santa Barbara, California

*Closed-door exhibition

Saturday, Feb. 25 8:00 p.m. LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers FC

StubHub Center

Los Angeles, California

(Spectrum SportsNet)

Tickets; STM Bonus Game

Sunday, Feb. 26 -- 2017 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Member Rally

Saturday, March 4 1:00 p.m. 2017 MLS Opening Match:

LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas

StubHub Center

(Univision)

