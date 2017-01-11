Tickets on Sale for Rockies Luncheon Featuring Bud Black and Trevor Story

January 11, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





The Colorado Rockies 2017 Winter Caravan will roll into Albuquerque on Friday, January 27, highlighted by a Luncheon held at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Free parking will be available in the Convention Center's east parking structure with an entrance off MLK Ave and Broadway Blvd NE.

Scheduled to attend the Luncheon are new Rockies Manager Bud Black, former Isotope and breakout shortstop Trevor Story, reliever Mike Dunn, relieverAdam Ottavino and Rockies mascot Dinger.

The event will begin with an autograph session from 11:15am - 11:45am, followed by the Luncheon program beginning at noon. The Luncheon will feature interviews with the Rockies manager and players, as well as questions and answers from the audience.

Net proceeds from the Luncheon will benefit Lobo Little League in an effort to help them recover from theft and vandalism in 2016.

The 2017 season will be Black's first with the Rockies, having previously served as manager of the San Diego Padres from 2007-15. Story enters his second season with the Rockies after an impressive rookie campaign that saw the shortstop blast 27 home runs in just 97 games. Story appeared in 61 games with the Isotopes in 2015. Dunn, a Farmington, NM native, enters his first season with the Rockies after signing with the club last month. Ottavino, a 2006 first round draft pick, begins his sixth campaign in the Rockies bullpen.

Tickets to the Luncheon are now available to the public for $30 per person or $275 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets and for more information, contact the Isotopes Administrative Offices at (505) 924.BALL (option 3). Tickets must be ordered by Friday, January 20. Tickets will not be available at the door.

