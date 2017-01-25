Tickets Just a Dime-A-Degree on Thursday

Ticket Prices Just a Dime-A-Degree on Thursday

Mother Nature to Determine

General Admission Ticket Price on January 26th

The Portland Sea Dogs will let Mother Nature determine the price of a Sea Dogs general admission ticket on Thursday, January 26th. Fans will pay just a "Dime-A-Degree" for general admission tickets for any home game during the 2017 season.

The temperature at 9:00 AM on Thursday, January 26th in Portland, Maine will determine the price of a ticket for the day. For example, if the 9:00 AM temperature in Portland is 35 degrees Fahrenheit, all general admission tickets sold that day will be priced at $3.50. General admission tickets are normally $9.00 for Adults and $6.00 for kids & seniors. More Info

Sea Dogs to Hold Food Drive

Trade your canned-goods for tickets, with purchase

The Portland Sea Dogs, in partnership with Maine's Credit Unions, will hold their 17th annual Food Drive which will run from Monday, January 23 rd through Friday, February 3 rd. All the collected food items will be donated to the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

As in the past, this year's food drive will be "Buy One, Bring One, Get One." For every ticket purchased and every donated food item you bring, you will receive a free Sea Dogs ticket to the same game. For example, if you buy three tickets to the June 18th game and bring in three food items, you will receive three additional complimentary tickets of equal or lesser value to the June 18th game. The offer is good for Box Seats, Reserved, General Admission, and Pavilion seating; subject to availability. More Info

Have Slugger deliver flowers to your Valentine!

Make this Valentine's Day one to remember by surprising your valentine with a special delivery from Slugger! Minor League Baseball's most lovable mascot, Slugger the Sea Dog, is available to surprise your special someone with flowers, tickets, and a Sea Dogs hat at their home or office. Limited packages available! More Info

Sea Dogs in the News

Devers Named MLB Pipeline's Top 3B Prospect

Former Sea Dog, Chang, to end playing career

Mother's Day 5K Road Race

Registration is now open for the 17th annual Mother's Day 5K. Proceeds from the race go towards Maine breast cancer patients and research. More Info

Slugger Open- July 21

Join Slugger and the Sea Dogs for the 16th annual Slugger Open Golf Tournament at Sable Oaks to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. Foursomes and sponsorship's available. More Info

