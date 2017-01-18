Tickets for the Opening Game on Sale Saturday

January 18, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Montreal Impact News Release





MONTREAL - Tickets for the opening game at Olympic Stadium, on Saturday, March 11, at 7pm, against MLS Cup holder Seattle Sounders FC, will go on sale to the general public on Saturday, January 21, at 9am by phone at 1-866-908-9090 or online at impactmontreal.com.

Season ticket holders will benefit from an exclusive presale which will allow them to get extra tickets for this game on Thursday, January 19 at 10am. Members can buy these tickets with their usual 25% discount (for a maximum of six tickets per account) online at impactmontreal.com or by contacting their sales representative at 514-328-3668.

Individual tickets for all other regular season games will be put on sale on Saturday, February 11.

2017 season tickets are still available from only $20 per game by contacting 514-328-3668 or online at impactmontreal.com.

Bleu-blanc-noir experience at Olympic Stadium

The Montreal Impact Soccer Schools (SoSc), presented by Nutrilait, will organize on the morning of March 11 their traditional "Bleu-blanc-noir experience at Olympic Stadium" event.

Offered since 2012, this training session allowed over 1,000 young soccer players to touch the ball and run on the same field as the Montreal Impact pro players, only a couple of hours before the MLS game.

This 90-minute training session (from 10am to 11:30am) for girls and boys born between 2003 and 2011 also includes an official SoSc jersey and ball, an Impact promo item, as well as two tickets for the game against Seattle on the same day. An early bird special price of $87 (plus tax) is available until February 12, while the full price of $97 (plus tax) will be in effect from February 13 until March 8. Subscription and information: ecoles.impactmontreal.com | 514-328-3668, ext. 250

