Tickets for Pins and Pucks on Sale Now; Bowl with the Team on January 23

December 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Tickets for Pins and Pucks On Sale Now; Bowl with the Team on Jan. 23
Proceeds Benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation
WHO: Ontario Reign and Hope Reigns Foundation
WHAT: Pins and Pucks
WHEN: January 23, 2018 - 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
WHERE: Big Al's in Ontario - 4120 East 4th Street, A, Ontario, CA 91764
The Ontario Reign and the Hope Reigns Foundation host Pins and Pucks, an evening of bowling with the Reign players and coaching staff, on Tuesday, January 23 at Big Al's in Ontario.
Tickets are on sale now benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation. For ticket information, please visit OntarioReign.com/PinsandPucks
During the event, fans can bowl with Reign players and coaches with all proceeds benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation, the club's non-profit organization that focuses on enhancing educational, recreational and health-related programs for the youth of the Inland Empire.
Fans can select VIP Exclusive Lane, Private Lane or Single Bowler options for Pins and Pucks. Each lane will feature a group of five bowlers plus one Reign player or coach and dinner provided by Big Al's. The VIP Exclusive Lane features bowling with a player of choice (first come, first serve) and a specialty bowling pin for all bowlers.
The Ontario Reign continue a five-game road trip on Saturday, December 9 against the Texas Stars at 5:00 p.m. PT at H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. The Reign move on to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The journey comes to a close on Wednesday, December 13 against San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. PT. Follow along on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign.
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night. Join Kingston and familiar friends, Blaze and the Dark Knight! The Reign will be wearing special throwback jerseys and hosting a silent jersey auction! Friday is also $2 Bud Light Friday! Pick up a Reign Power Play Pack and receive a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES at OntarioReign.com!
