Tickets for Pins and Pucks on Sale Now; Bowl with the Team on January 23

News Release

Tickets for Pins and Pucks On Sale Now; Bowl with the Team on Jan. 23

Proceeds Benefit the Hope Reigns Foundation

WHO: Ontario Reign and Hope Reigns Foundation

WHAT: Pins and Pucks

WHEN: January 23, 2018 - 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Big Al's in Ontario - 4120 East 4th Street, A, Ontario, CA 91764

The Ontario Reign and the Hope Reigns Foundation host Pins and Pucks, an evening of bowling with the Reign players and coaching staff, on Tuesday, January 23 at Big Al's in Ontario.

Tickets are on sale now benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation. For ticket information, please visit OntarioReign.com/PinsandPucks

During the event, fans can bowl with Reign players and coaches with all proceeds benefitting the Hope Reigns Foundation, the club's non-profit organization that focuses on enhancing educational, recreational and health-related programs for the youth of the Inland Empire.

Fans can select VIP Exclusive Lane, Private Lane or Single Bowler options for Pins and Pucks. Each lane will feature a group of five bowlers plus one Reign player or coach and dinner provided by Big Al's. The VIP Exclusive Lane features bowling with a player of choice (first come, first serve) and a specialty bowling pin for all bowlers.

