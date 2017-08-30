News Release

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that tickets for both preseason home games against the Toronto Marlies are now on sale. In addition, individual game tickets for the Amerks 2017-18 regular season will go on sale on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:00 a.m.

The two-game set between the North Division rivals begins on Friday, Sept. 29 when the Amerks take on the Marlies at 7:05 p.m. at the Gene Polisseni Center on the campus of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT). All tickets for the game will be General Admission and will be available for purchase for just $5 at the Polisseni Center Box Office, online at www.amerks.com and www.RITtickets.com, or at the Amerks Main Office located at The Blue Cross Arena. RIT students can purchase tickets for $3. Amerks Season ticket Members can go to www.amerks.com/preseason to receive their complimentary ticket for Sept. 29 and a discounted ticket for Sept. 30.

The 4,300-seat Gene Polisseni Center, located on the campus of RIT, opened on September 18, 2014 and is home to the RIT Men's and Women's NCAA Division I hockey teams.

The same two teams will meet again on Saturday, Sept. 30 for a 7:05 p.m. rematch at HarborCenter in Buffalo. Tickets for the second game of the weekend are available for $10 each for General Admission seating with $5 tickets available for all Amerks and Buffalo Sabres Season Ticket Members. Tickets can be purchased at www.tickets.com, through www.amerks.com, at the KeyBank Center Box Office or the Amerks Office.

HarborCenter is a 650,000 square foot complex connected to the Buffalo Sabres' KeyBank Center in downtown Buffalo. The complex features two NHL size rinks, including a 1,800-seat arena where the Amerks preseason game will take place, as well as 13 ADA compliant locker rooms, classroom and theater facilities, IMPACT Sports Performance training facility, a 205-room full service Marriott Hotel, (716) Food and Sport restaurant, The Healthy Scratch, a unique Tim Hortons Café & Bakeshop dedicated to the Sabres legend and parking.

