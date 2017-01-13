Tickets for 2017 SheBelieves Cup Go on Sale January 20

CHICAGO- For the second year in a row, fans can watch the world's best women's national teams compete in the most elite four-team tournament of 2017 as the USA hosts Germany, France and England in three doubleheaders from March 1-7 at three venues in the northeast.

Tickets for all three doubleheaders go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-800-298-4200 for the event in Pennsylvania and 1-800-745-3000 for the matchups in New Jersey and Washington. Ticket office hours at Talen Energy Stadium are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Red Bull Arena ticket office is open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Note: Tickets are not sold at RFK Stadium except on the day of the event.] Groups of 20 or more can be order at ussoccer.com.

The tournament format will be the same as last year as the four teams will each participate in three doubleheader events at three different venues over a seven-day period. The match days will see England open against France on Wednesday, March 1 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. (4 p.m. ET), followed by the USA against Germany (7 p.m. ET on FS1). All the teams will then travel to New Jersey where France will face Germany on Saturday, March 4 (2:15 p.m. ET) followed by the USA taking on England (5 p.m. ET on FOX) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The tournament will finish on Tuesday, March 7, at the historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. as Germany takes on England (4 p.m. ET) and the USA faces France (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

2017 SheBelieves Cup Schedule

Date Matches Stadium City Kickoff TV

Mar. 1 England vs. France Talen Energy Stadium Chester, Pa. 4 p.m. ET

Mar. 1 USA vs. Germany Talen Energy Stadium Chester, Pa. 7 p.m. ET FS1

Mar. 4 France vs. Germany Red Bull Arena Harrison, N.J. 2:15 p.m. ET

Mar. 4 USA vs. England Red Bull Arena Harrison, N.J. 5 p.m. ET FOX

Mar. 7 Germany vs. England RFK Stadium Washington, D.C. 4 p.m. ET

Mar. 7 USA vs. France RFK Stadium Washington, D.C. 7 p.m. ET FS1

The USA is currently ranked first in the world, defending Olympic champion Germany is second, France is third and England is fifth.

Conceived and developed by the U.S. WNT players, #SheBelieves is a movement to inspire young girls and encourage them to accomplish their goals and dreams, athletic or otherwise. The campaign launched in the run-up to the 2015 Women's World Cup but has since grown into a special bond between the team and its fans, taking its powerful message of empowerment and just believing in yourself into communities across the nation. The SheBelieves Cup adds a showcase event to the campaign, which will continue to spread its positive message and brings together the world's most elite female soccer players to compete in the U.S., providing a stage to shine the spotlight on positive female role models (athletes and non-athletes alike) and showcase their accomplishments both on the field and in culture at large.

The winner of the tournament will be based on total points (three for a win, one for a tie), with the first tie-breaker being overall goal difference, followed by most total tournament goals scored, then head-to-head result and lastly, FIFA Ranking if necessary.

