Tickets for 2017 SheBelieves Cup Go on Sale Friday, January 20 as USWNT Comes to Talen Energy Stadiu

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Philadelphia Union News Release





CHESTER, Pa. (Jan. 13, 2017) - For the second year in a row, fans can watch the world's best women's national teams compete in the most elite four-team tournament of 2017 as the USA hosts Germany, France and England in three doubleheaders from March 1-7 at three venues in the northeast, including Talen Energy Stadium

Tickets for all three doubleheaders go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-800-298-4200 for the event in Pennsylvania at the home of the Philadelphia Union. Ticket office hours at Talen Energy Stadium are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 20 or more can be ordered at ussoccer.com.

The tournament format will be the same as last year as the four teams will each participate in three doubleheader events at three different venues over a seven-day period. The match days will see England open against France on Wednesday, March 1 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. (4 p.m. ET), followed by the USA against Germany (7 p.m. ET on FS1). All the teams will then travel to New Jersey where France will face Germany on Saturday, March 4 (2:15 p.m. ET) followed by the USA taking on England (5 p.m. ET on FOX) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The tournament will finish on Tuesday, March 7, at the historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. as Germany takes on England (4 p.m. ET) and the USA faces France (7 p.m. ET on FS1).

