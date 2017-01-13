Tickets for 2017 SheBelieves Cup Go on Sale Friday, January 20 as USWNT Comes to Talen Energy Stadiu
January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. (Jan. 13, 2017) - For the second year in a row, fans can watch the world's best women's national teams compete in the most elite four-team tournament of 2017 as the USA hosts Germany, France and England in three doubleheaders from March 1-7 at three venues in the northeast, including Talen Energy Stadium
Tickets for all three doubleheaders go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. ET through ussoccer.com. Tickets can also be purchased by phone at 1-800-298-4200 for the event in Pennsylvania at the home of the Philadelphia Union. Ticket office hours at Talen Energy Stadium are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groups of 20 or more can be ordered at ussoccer.com.
The tournament format will be the same as last year as the four teams will each participate in three doubleheader events at three different venues over a seven-day period. The match days will see England open against France on Wednesday, March 1 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. (4 p.m. ET), followed by the USA against Germany (7 p.m. ET on FS1). All the teams will then travel to New Jersey where France will face Germany on Saturday, March 4 (2:15 p.m. ET) followed by the USA taking on England (5 p.m. ET on FOX) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison. The tournament will finish on Tuesday, March 7, at the historic RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. as Germany takes on England (4 p.m. ET) and the USA faces France (7 p.m. ET on FS1).
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from January 13, 2017
- MLS Newsstand - January 13, 2017 - MLS
- Whitecaps FC Select UConn Huskies Defender Jakob - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Dynamo Acquire 10th Pick in MLS SuperDraft from Portland Timbers - Houston Dynamo
- Minnesota United Selects Abu Danladi with First Pick in 2017 MLS SuperDraft - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Ticketing, Customer Service, and Operations Staff Recognized at 2016 MLS Club & Executive - New England Revolution
- Three Sounders FC Departments Honored with 2016 MLS Club and Excutive Awards - Seattle Sounders FC
- NYCFC Win Two Club & Executive Awards - New York City FC
- Whitecaps FC Honoured with 2016 MLS Club and Executive - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- New York Red Bulls Garner Four MLS Awards - New York Red Bulls
- Tickets for 2017 SheBelieves Cup Go on Sale Friday, January 20 as USWNT Comes to Talen Energy Stadiu - Philadelphia Union
- Logan Pause Accepts Head Coaching Position - Chicago Fire
- 2017 MLS SuperDraft at 2 Pm CT - Chicago Fire
- Sporting KC Signs Spanish Midfielder Ilie Sanchez - Sporting Kansas City
- OSC Special Edition Makes Debut January 13th, 2017 - OSC Original by Rachael
- OSC Special Edition Makes Debut January 13th, 2017 - OSC Original by Rachael
- OSC Special Edition Makes Debut January 13th, 2017 - OSC Original by Rachael
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.