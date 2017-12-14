ThunderBolts Relax by Volunteering at Boys and Girls Club

Evansville Thunderbolts

December 14, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts

News Release

Evansville, Ind: It was time for a shopping spree for the Evansville Thunderbolts on Sunday, Dec. 10, as the team spent their day off volunteering to mentor local kids from the Boys and Girls Club for the 31st annual Christmas Shopping Spree Party.

The shopping spree was made possible by Dunn Hospitality Group and Husk Signs.

Players helped kids from the Boys and Girls Club shop for their families at Target North in Evansville. After shopping, the team went back to the Boys and Girls Club for a magic show, pizza party and a visit from Santa.

"Events like this really makes the players feel like they are part of the community," said Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Pyle. "Our players enjoy getting out and helping out whenever they can. It's a great way to give back and just an excellent way to show the community that we appreciate all the support they give us."

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc. www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

