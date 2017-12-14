ThunderBolts Ready to Shoot Down Mayhem, RiverKings

News Release

Evansville, Ind. - The Bolts have finally returned to Ford Center ice following a long month on the road in November. Although the Thunderbolts currently boast a 5-2-1 record on the road, home ice has been slightly unlucky for Evansville, going 1-2-1 at home to start the year. The win streak from the weekend prior would carry into last weekend as Evansville shut out Knoxville 2- 0, and came less than two minutes away from extending the streak to four, before a late comeback by Huntsville would take down the Thunderbolts, 3-2.

Weekend In Review: Friday, Dec. 1 would be the first of seven home dates for the Thunderbolts in the month of December, as the Thunderbolts took on the Knoxville Ice Bears. Tyler Deresky would finish a pass by Nick D'Avolio while heading to the net in the first period to give Evansville an early lead and start a shower of teddy bears from the stands, as Teddy Bear Toss Night got off to a hot start. Still 1-0 in the 3rd, the fans would get some further entertainment as Al Graves would square off against Knoxville's Tyler Howe for a fight that lasted around 30 seconds in the Knoxville zone. Tyler Vankleef would add an empty net goal and Evansville would win by a score of 2-0. Tomas Sholl earned his first professional shutout. The Thunderbolts would take the ice the following night against Huntsville wearing special Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle uniforms, and once again got off to a hot start. Dave Williams would score on a scramble in front to give Evansville the lead just over eight minutes into the game and the lead would stand until the third period. After Huntsville would tie it at one early in the period, the Thunderbolts would take a late lead with just over two minutes to go as Robbie Hall scored his first professional goal on the power play. However, the bad bounces at home would return at the worst time, as Huntsville would score twice within 35 seconds to suddenly regain the lead and win 3-2.

