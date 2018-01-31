THUNDERBOLTS MIDWEEK REPORT

News Release

Evansville, Ind - After arguably the toughest weekend of the season to date, falling in all three meetings with the Peoria Rivermen, the Thunderbolts look to resume their winning ways in Pensacola against the Ice Flyers.

Weekend in Review: The Thunderbolts played a three-game weekend series with the Rivermen, Friday and Sunday in Peoria and Saturday in Evansville. Down 3-0 in Friday's fight-filled game, Dave Williams and John Scorcia scored to get Evansville back within one, before Peoria regained control. Chase Nieuwendyk would score in the third, but Peoria would win 6-3. After falling 4-0 going into the third period at home, Evansville would nearly bridge the gap, as Scorcia, Mark Petaccio and Dylan Clarke all scored to make it 4-3, before a late Peoria goal would end the comeback. Petaccio would add one more goal in the final minute in a 5-4 loss. On Sunday, Jackson Leef would begin a comeback while the Thunderbolts trailed 2-0, scoring in the second period to make it 2-1. Nieuwendyk would come within inches of tying the game as he hit the crossbar less than 30 seconds into the third period. Down 3-1, Petaccio would score to make it 3-2, but again Peoria was able to hold on to win by a 4-2 score.

The Weekend Ahead: The Thunderbolts head to Florida for their last road games of the season in Pensacola, taking on the Ice Flyers on Friday, Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb 3. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. CST.

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 22-8-3, 47 Points, 1st Place -more-

Evansville 17-18 Record vs. Pensacola: 1-0

Leading Goal Scorer: Jessyko Bernard (17 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Garret Milan (33 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Gordon Defiel (10-3-2, 2.37 GAA, .916 Save %)

The Ice Flyers split their two games against Huntsville last weekend. On Friday, Trevor Hertz and Ken Neil would score in a shootout to win it for Pensacola at home, 3-2. TJ Sarcona and Nathan Bruyere also added goals and Gordon Defiel made 35 saves. The next night, Patrick Harrison would score the lone goal as Pensacola lost 4-1. Defiel only faced 20 shots but allowed four goals.

Transactions: 1/24: Tomas Sholl loaned to Adirondack Thunder (ECHL) 1/24: Matt Leon signed to contract

About Evansville Thunderbolts: The Evansville Thunderbolts is the area's only professional hockey team. The Thunderbolts are a proud member of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). The team is owned and operated by VW Sports, L.L.C, a subsidiary of VenuWorks, Inc.

