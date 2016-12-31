ThunderBolts Fall to Havoc, 6-2

December 31, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release





EVANSVILLE, IN - Huntsville and Evansville played a home and home series this weekend with the Havoc being the victors in both games.

Huntsville scored in under two minutes to start the game, while Evansville had to play catch up again. Huntsville scored two goals in the first and two goals in the second period to build a 4-0 lead. Justin MacDonald scored his seventh of the season for the Thunderbolts late in the second period. The goal was assisted by Brad Cuzner and goaltender Mike Doan.

Evansville scored in the third period with three minutes remaining to cut into the Huntsville lead. MacDonald gave a perfect cross-ice pass to defenseman Bo Driscoll who beat Havoc netminder Adam Courchaine. MacDonald earned his second point of the night. The goal was Driscoll's second of the season. Huntsville responded quickly scoring two more goals 84 seconds apart. Huntsville's John Clewlow was named the first star of the game with a hattrick on three shots.

Evansville's next three games are on the road. Next weekend the Thunderbolts will be in action in Knoxville. The following week they will play Friday in Huntsville before returning to the Ford Center Saturday, January 14 to host the Knoxville IceBears.

Thunderbolt Aces

Justin MacDonald has four points in his last three games. He led the team with +2 rating.Josh Elmes and Justin MacDonald led the team with 5 shots each.Brad Cuzner has a three game point streak (GWG, 2 assists).

ABOUT

Ticket packages are available now for Evansville's SPHL inaugural season. Visit the Evansville Professional Hockey office at 111 SE 3rd St. Evansville, Ind. or call 812-777-4111. Visit the Thunderbolts on the Web at http://evansvillethunderbolts.com.

###

Evansville Professional Hockey LLC | 812-777-4111 | www.evansvillethunderbolts.com

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.